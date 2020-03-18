AXA seals partnership with MyPocketDoctor

AXA Philippines, one of the leading insurance providers in the Philippines, provides more accessible and convenient healthcare services for its health customers through a partnership with MyPocketDoctor (MPD), the country’s first telemedicine application.

MPD offers 24/7 consultation with a doctor via phone that may be accessed anywhere. It can also help a person save time as prescriptions may be issued via email and medicine delivery nationwide may be arranged. AXA health insurance customers may now avail of this service for free.

In photo are (L-R) AXA Philippines segment director for protection and health Grace Mallabo and chief of retail propositions Alok Rungta, MyPocketDoctor chief executive officer Mads Kjaer Larsen, and AXA Philippines chief customer officer Amor Balagtas.