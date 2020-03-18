AXA seals partnership with MyPocketDoctor

0 comment

AXA Philippines, one of the leading insurance providers in the Philippines, provides more accessible and convenient healthcare services for its health customers through a partnership with MyPocketDoctor (MPD), the country’s first telemedicine application.

MPD offers 24/7 consultation with a doctor via phone that may be accessed anywhere. It can also help a person save time as prescriptions may be issued via email and medicine delivery nationwide may be arranged. AXA health insurance customers may now avail of this service for free.

In photo are (L-R) AXA Philippines segment director for protection and health Grace Mallabo and chief of retail propositions Alok Rungta, MyPocketDoctor chief executive officer Mads Kjaer Larsen, and AXA Philippines chief customer officer Amor Balagtas.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Hisense is about to change your TV viewing experience with its first 100” 4K Laser TV

Team Orange 0 comments
An exciting innovation from top global manufacturer of consumer electronics, Hisense, is about to change your TV viewing experience. The brand launched the Philippines’ first 4K Laser TV, the Hisense…

#FightCOVID19: GCash users may now support frontline health workers and hospitals via fintech platform

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
GCash, the leading mobile wallet in the Philippines, encourages Filipinos to support the #FightCOVID19 campaign, a digital donation drive that aims to assist the frontline health workers and hospitals combat…

KonsultaMD offers zero-rated Globe/TM mobile access to telehealth hotline

Team Orange 0 comments Health
With many people getting concerned about their health due to the continuous spread of COVID-19, Globe and TM customers who subscribed to KonsultaMD may now get in touch with a…

MARVEL Duel from NetEase and Marvel Games will open its closed beta test on March 19

Team Orange 0 comments Gaming
NetEase’s collaboration with Marvel Entertainment will continue with the release of the new mobile card game, MARVEL Duel. This free-to-play card game will launch its very first closed beta test…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone