Bamberton Center | New ecosystem business and commerce building

Dioceldo Sy, president and CEO of Ever Bilena Cosmetics, has ventured into real estate development with Bamberton Center, a new ecosystem business and commerce building project in FTI, Taguig.

Strategically situated along the north-eastern ridge at Arca Souths Corporate Center, the 12-storey Bamberton Center is an ideal location for offices and business establishments as it features 12 commercial units at the ground floor. It is easily accessible via SLEX, General Espino Avenue and C5. The area serves as a gateway to the South, straddling Parañaque and Bicutan, Fort Bonifacio, and C5.

Present during the projects groundbreaking were (L-R): Sabrina Sy, Ever Bilena corporate lawyer Atty. Leah Lumaniog-Sy, Ever Bilena chief operations officer Silliman Sy, Matthew Sy, Bamberton chief operating officer Jacob Muñez, Ever Bilena sales and marketing director Denice Sy-Muñez, Gerry Sy, Bamberton CEO and president Dioceldo Sy, JLL senior manager Christine Codrington, Demiee Grace Sy, and Bamberton Business Development Manager Donway Sy.

