Listen to Barbie Almalbis’ inspirational new single “Iyong-iyo”

0 comment

Following the dreamy single “Comment,” which debuted early this January 2020, Barbie Almalbis continues to perfect her signature, swoony alt-pop sound with incisive introspection on her second single.

Iyong-iyo,” the latest track off her upcoming fourth studio album, tackles a story of strength, perseverance, and faith amidst insurmountable odds. The melodic pop tune is inspired by how the Tabing Ilog hitmaker’s cook found peace from surrendering everything to God during a very difficult time to bouncing back with another chance at life.

This song is about Esperanza ‘Bing-Bing’ Maaño, our cook, who’s been in our family for a long time and even married our driver, Dandy. She suddenly fell very ill last year due to a diabetes complication and her medicines were not working. Needless to say, it was such a troubling time for her and everyone who loved her as her future seemed uncertain. She was brought to the hospital and had to undergo amputation surgery, and she shared that it was during this time that her faith in God became more real. While being wheeled into the operating room, she had many fears but suddenly felt peace as she surrendered everything to God. Thankfully, she had a successful surgery and recovered well, and after months of rehabilitation, she learned to walk again with a prosthetic leg, ” Barbie Almalbis recounted.

Barbie Almalbis co-wrote “Iyong-iyo” with her partner Martin Honasan, who also shares songwriting credits on previous singles “Comment” and Tigre.” Bing-Bing’s determination and humility inspired the husband-and-wife tandem to write and produce the song.

Recording of the track was done by sound engineer Magic Montano at Yellow Room Studios, formerly known as Tracks Studios in San Antonio Village, where most of the Barbie’s Cradle albums are made.

We had Nikko Rivera on keyboard, Jonard Bolor on drums, and Rommel dela Cruz on bass,” shares Almalbis about the musicians who contributed significantly in the recording process. “The main rhythm section was recorded live, and we did overdubs for vocals and guitars. I also recorded backing vocals at my home studio.

Barbie Almalbis’s “Iyong-iyo” is now out on various streaming and digital platforms worldwide via 12 Stone Records. It’s the second single off her as-yet-untitled album to be released this year.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

4 foodie and travel shows to catch on Metro Channel this March

Team Orange 0 comments
Metro Channel unleashes its sizzling slate of programs this March that will surely entice food lovers and adventure seekers to embrace the onset of summer. Here are four of the…

Unido Holdings, Inc. Group thanks healthcare workers

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Unido Holdings, Inc. Group, the company behind Landers Superstore, Kuya J Restaurant, Popeyes Philippines, Grand Convention Center, and Urban Deca Homes, donated food to frontline healthcare workers in several hospitals…

Caritas Manila to provide Ligtas COVID-19 Kits to poor families in Metro Manila

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Luzon under Enhanced Community Quarantine (Lockdown) from March 17 to April 12 suspending all means of public transportation. Everyone is advised to stay inside…

AXA seals partnership with MyPocketDoctor

Team Orange 0 comments Events
AXA Philippines, one of the leading insurance providers in the Philippines, provides more accessible and convenient healthcare services for its health customers through a partnership with MyPocketDoctor (MPD), the country’s…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone