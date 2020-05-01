Bayanihan the SM Appliance Center way

The Bayanihan Spirit was alive and well when SM Appliance Center and its brand partners recently brought positivity, hope and inspiration to the frontliners and patients of the hospitals in the Philippines with donations of electric fans, mosquito zappers, and washing machines.

Cool comfort. SM Appliance Center donated Asahi stand fans to the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospitals (Tala Hospital)

SM Appliance Center’s donation of Imarflex insect killers to the Philippine Childrens Medical Center will help keep their rooms free from harmful insects

With summer days ahead electric fans from  Imarflex, Asahi and 3D will bring cool comfort to frontliners and patients. These were donated to the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospitals (Tala Hospital), Philippine General Hospital, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Childrens Medical Center and Mary Chiles Hospital.

These 3D Insect Killers received by the National Kidney and Transplant Institute from SM Appliance Center will help to alleviate their situation within their COVID-19 complex tents. It uses ultra-violet light tubes to effectively kill flying insects anytime and anywhere

SM Appliance Center and Whirlpool donated inverter front load washers to support health workers with superior wash results to the San Juan De Dios Hospital

SM Appliance Center also provided environmentally friendly mosquito zappers from Daimaru to keep hospitals safe and free from harmful insects and flies. Insect killers from Imarflex and 3D brands were also given for further protection and assistance.

In order to help hospitals with their heavy wash load, SM Appliance Center partnered with Whirlpool to donate inverter front load washing machines.

The MegaTransport Logistics Corporation delivered  these to the  Rizal Medical Center, Las Piñas General Hospital, Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, San Juan De Dios Hospital, Ospital ng Maynila, San Lazaro Hospital, Mary Chiles Hospital and Jose Reyes Medical Center.

The bayanihan spirit was alive and well when SM Appliance Center and Whirlpool donated washing machines to the Rizal Medical Center. These were delivered by MegaTransport Logistics Corporation

The National Kidney and Transplant Institute received additional assistance from SM Appliance Center with innovative mosquito zappers from Daimaru Neutron Industries Inc.

Tysons Global Exchange Inc. also joined in SM Appliance Center’s initiatives with donations of Speed Queen heavy duty washers for the Lung Center of the Philippines and Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

