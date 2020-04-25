Bazzi releases “Young & Alive” single + music video

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Bazzi releases the first single, “Young & Alive,” from his forthcoming project via iamcosmic/Atlantic Records.

The single was written by Bazzi and produced by Bazzi and longtime collaborator Kevin White of Rice N’ Peas. “Young & Alive” is Bazzi’s first display of new music since his mixtape, SOUL SEARCHING, in August of 2019. Alongside the release, he also debuted the “Young & Alive” music video directed by Alex Nazari.

Of the single, Bazzi says “’Young & Alive’ was really me just getting back to my roots and looking for that youth in myself again. It’s interesting because this song has such a bright, full of life type energy to it, but when making it I didn’t feel that way. When making it I was in a darker place and while making it, I was almost opening myself up back to that and going back to that pure kid-like state which we all chase, and that’s where the magic was, that present-ness. ‘Young & Alive’ is me trying to capture that feeling and give it to people, so we can share it and find warmth in it. I hope the world enjoys.”