BBC’s Natural History landmark of the year “A Perfect Planet” to premiere as a double bill launch event in the Philippines

0 comment

On Monday 11 January, Filipino viewers will get the chance to premiere the first two episodes of A Perfect Planet, narrated by the esteemed Sir David Attenborough, back-to-back on BBC Earth at 8pm in the Philippines, creating an epic two-hour launch event.

Kick off the New Year in the most inspiring and educational way with A Perfect Planet – the BBC’s newest documentary series exploring Earth’s power – and fragility – to sustain life. It showcases cutting-edge cinematography, environmental storytelling both intimate and grand, and Sir David’s timeless narration.

This five-part series will show how the forces of nature – weather, ocean currents, solar energy and volcanoes – drive, shape and support Earth’s great diversity of life. In doing so, it will reveal how animals are perfectly adapted to whatever the environment throws at them. The bumper launch event will feature episode one (Volcanoes) and episode two (The Sun), with subsequent episodes broadcasting within hours of the UK (viewing details below).

This truly global series was filmed across 31 countries, including national parks and seas in Thailand, Vietnam, China and Indonesia. Over the course of five episodes, take a tour through some of Asia’s most iconic natural habitats and see them all in a new light, including: Queen Sirikit Botanical Gardens, Thailand; Cat Tien National Park, Vietnam; Shennongjia National Park, China; the Gulf of Thailand; Lembeh, Indonesia; and the Gobi Desert, Mongolia.

Shooting took place over 1,113 days, accumulating more than 3,000 hours of original footage. Look out for a diversity of Asia’s native species in every episode, as they adapt to the sun, weather, volcanoes, oceans and humanity in their own ingenious ways, including: the golden snub-nose monkeys in China; the flamboyant cuttlefish in Lembeh, Indonesia; Bryde’s whales and fig wasps in Thailand; gibbons in Vietnam; and camels in Mongolia.

With over 70 years’ experience on air, narrator Sir David Attenborough has become the world’s favourite natural historian. He says about the show: “Our planet is one in a billion, a world teeming with life. But now, a new dominant force is changing the face of Earth: humans. To preserve our perfect planet we must ensure we become a force for good.”

GM and SVP BBC Studios South and South East Asia, Ryan Shiotani, says: “We are excited to premiere this epic new Sir David Attenborough narrated series on BBC Earth as a bumper launch event. Once enjoyed, viewers will not have to wait long for the following episodes, as we will be fast-tracking them on to BBC Earth express from the UK.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Bangkok-based Korean producer Saint Nine drops tropical-infused anthem “Don’t Call Me Sugar”, plus an upcoming EP from Wovensound x Ihasamic!

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments
Bangkok-based Korean electronic producer Saint Nine has officially released his new single, “Don’t Call Me Sugar”. A tropical electro-pop track infused with latin-cuban melodies, suave instrumentation, and a vocal performance…

Filipino rom-com series, “Gaya sa Pelikula” starts streaming on Netflix on January 7, 2021

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Netflix Philippines announced that Gaya sa Pelikula will start streaming on the service on January 7, 2021. The popular Filipino rom-com BL web series about two boys forced to become…

Robocash Group launches Buy Now, Pay Later in the Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
An international fintech holding Robocash Group has expanded the product line with the launch of its first Buy Now Pay Later service UnaPay in the Philippines. Apart from the new…

Spread more smiles through the Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 Program until December 31

Team Orange 0 comments Events
With 2020 coming to an end, it’s time to sit back and be grateful for coming this far. Quite a year indeed, it has shown us it takes a united…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone