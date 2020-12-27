BBC’s Natural History landmark of the year “A Perfect Planet” to premiere as a double bill launch event in the Philippines

On Monday 11 January, Filipino viewers will get the chance to premiere the first two episodes of A Perfect Planet, narrated by the esteemed Sir David Attenborough, back-to-back on BBC Earth at 8pm in the Philippines, creating an epic two-hour launch event.

Kick off the New Year in the most inspiring and educational way with A Perfect Planet – the BBC’s newest documentary series exploring Earth’s power – and fragility – to sustain life. It showcases cutting-edge cinematography, environmental storytelling both intimate and grand, and Sir David’s timeless narration.

This five-part series will show how the forces of nature – weather, ocean currents, solar energy and volcanoes – drive, shape and support Earth’s great diversity of life. In doing so, it will reveal how animals are perfectly adapted to whatever the environment throws at them. The bumper launch event will feature episode one (Volcanoes) and episode two (The Sun), with subsequent episodes broadcasting within hours of the UK (viewing details below).

This truly global series was filmed across 31 countries, including national parks and seas in Thailand, Vietnam, China and Indonesia. Over the course of five episodes, take a tour through some of Asia’s most iconic natural habitats and see them all in a new light, including: Queen Sirikit Botanical Gardens, Thailand; Cat Tien National Park, Vietnam; Shennongjia National Park, China; the Gulf of Thailand; Lembeh, Indonesia; and the Gobi Desert, Mongolia.

Shooting took place over 1,113 days, accumulating more than 3,000 hours of original footage. Look out for a diversity of Asia’s native species in every episode, as they adapt to the sun, weather, volcanoes, oceans and humanity in their own ingenious ways, including: the golden snub-nose monkeys in China; the flamboyant cuttlefish in Lembeh, Indonesia; Bryde’s whales and fig wasps in Thailand; gibbons in Vietnam; and camels in Mongolia.

With over 70 years’ experience on air, narrator Sir David Attenborough has become the world’s favourite natural historian. He says about the show: “Our planet is one in a billion, a world teeming with life. But now, a new dominant force is changing the face of Earth: humans. To preserve our perfect planet we must ensure we become a force for good.”

GM and SVP BBC Studios South and South East Asia, Ryan Shiotani, says: “We are excited to premiere this epic new Sir David Attenborough narrated series on BBC Earth as a bumper launch event. Once enjoyed, viewers will not have to wait long for the following episodes, as we will be fast-tracking them on to BBC Earth express from the UK.”