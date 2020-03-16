BDO operations normal, but on guard vs. COVID-19

BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) wishes to assure the general public that it is Business-as-Usual (BAU) in all of the Banks branches and offices even with the Community Quarantine imposed in Metro Manila in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Bank will continue to service the requirements of its clients through its more than 1,400 branches nationwide, complemented by over 4,400 ATMs and digital channels via internet and mobile platforms.

To provide uninterrupted service to its customers and at the same time safeguard employee well-being, BDO has activated its Business Continuity Plan (BCP) as well as implemented precautionary workplace measures.

The Banks BCP has back-up sites for critical functions such as client servicing, trading and treasury, operations and information technology, while key personnel have also been identified to man both critical and non-critical units to ensure banking operations continue even in the event of a severe business disruption.

Meanwhile, information campaigns on health preparedness and preventive measures are being applied across the whole BDO network to fight the spread of the virus. These measures include travel restrictions, controlled entry through designated points equipped with thermal scanners and personal disinfectants, and protocols on visitors, meetings and events.

To date, the impact of COVID-19 has been limited with the Bank experiencing normal loan and deposit growth. However, the longer-term impact is uncertain and will depend on the COVID-19s duration, depth and scale. With its robust business franchise and solid balance sheet, BDO believes it will remain resilient in the face of this current challenge.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

