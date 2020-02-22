Be the next face of Ever Bilena

Do you have what it takes to be next face of Ever Bilena? The country’s leading cosmetics brand is on the hunt for its next beauty ambassador via the first-ever Face of Ever Bilena, an online model search contest which aims to highlight the people behind the success of the brand: its loyal customer base.

To join, participants must be an avid user of Ever Bilena products, a resident of the Philippines, and a follower of Ever Bilena (@everbilenaofficial) on Instagram and Ever Bilena Cosmetics on Facebook.

Participants then must post a photo holding and wearing their favourite Ever Bilena products (EB Advance, Careline, Blythe and Kris Life Kit are not included). Photo entries must be uploaded publicly with the hashtag #FaceOfEverBilena included in the caption. After uploading and tagging photo entries, participants must send Ever Bilena a direct message (DM) stating their name, Facebook name, birthday, mobile number, and address.

Photos will be judged based on the following criteria: 60% Over all look (features, personality, makeup), 30% Technical quality (photo quality), 10% Photo shares (likes and comments). Photos with most shares and likes will also get additional points in the overall judging.

Three (3) runners-up will receive P10,000 in cash and a modelling contract with Ever Bilena (with photo and video shoot) for 1 year + 10k worth of products each. Meanwhile, the grand winner will take home P30,000 in cash plus a modeling contract with Ever Bilena (with photo and video shoot) for 1 year + 1 year supply of Ever Bilena products.

Submission of entries is until February 29, 2020.

