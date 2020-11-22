Diamond-certified, Grammy-nominated, Global Superstar Bebe Rexha unveils “Baby, I’m Jealous” featuring Doja Cat

Diamond-certified, Grammy-nominated, Global Superstar Bebe Rexha teams up with Doja Cat for a stormy new single and video, “Baby, I’m Jealous,” that explores the insecurities of living in a digital age. Slinking synth work and a shivering bassline set the stage for an intoxicating pop bop about the perils of scrolling endlessly through social media.

Rexha wrote, and sings, about the negativity the modern era often imposes on people—envy, rage, self-doubt—but the single isn’t dark and brooding. “Baby, I’m Jealous” is funky, playful, and confident, even before Doja Cat sideswipes the song with a few gleeful bars aimed squarely at society’s expectations for women (“Waste trainer for a tinier waist / But I can’t help if I like the way food taste”). According to Rexha, it’s all about taking ownership of those complex emotions.

“‘Baby, I’m Jealous’ is a song I wrote about embracing my insecurities,” Rexha explains. “It’s about the way social media has heightened my jealousy which can affect how I feel about myself. We are constantly flooded with the highlights of other people’s lives, and at times I find myself comparing my worth and beauty to others. It’s part of the human process to experience jealousy—ultimately, this is an anthem to embrace those feelings as a form of empowerment.

Today, Rexha also shares a stunning technicolor video for the single, directed by frequent award-winning collaborator Hannah Lux Davis, which features actors and influencers Charli D’Amelio, Nikita Dragun, and Avani Gregg. Rexha’s siren red hair bursts off the screen and the musical wonder woman’s playful lyrics come to life in the colorful fantastical clip.