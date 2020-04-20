Become a plant parent with Assembly Grounds at The Rise

0 comment

Among the many stress-relieving activities people have turned to during quarantine is tending to their plants. Even before the virus outbreak, caring for plants was already a popular pastime among millennials, who found that the activity could be emotionally rewarding and enjoyable. Now, when the appetite for wholesome, simple recreation is at an all time high, plant parenting—as many call it—can be a useful remedy for stress and anxiety.

Assembly Grounds at The Rise in Makati enables mall guests to get into this fun pastime through Gardening 101 with Jennie Agcaoili, an online series about growing plants while living in the city. With three 45-minute episodes to be streamed from www.facebook.com/AssemblyGrounds, Jennie Agcaoili, nature therapy advocate and founder of creative nature business Plant Project PH, shows people how to make the most out of their quarantine time through gardening.

#AGGardening101 kicks off last April 18 with Urban Gardening Essentials, a beginner course about the basics of raising an urban garden. On April 25 at 4:00PM, kids and parents can enjoy some quality time together with Urban Gardening for Kids, a session that will bring out every child’s green thumb. On May 2 at 4:00PM, Jennie teaches everyone how to grow plants out of their leftovers with Re-growing from Kitchen Scraps.

Let’s grow #BetterStrongerTogether by learning new things and staying productive this quarantine period. With #AssemblyGroundsAtTheRise, time can always be spent wisely!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Here’s what you “knead” to know from the experts at The Maya Kitchen

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments
Suddenly, people are baking bread. From sourdough starters to swapping tips, making bread from scratch has been gaining popularity. Let’s note though that baking, long before COVID-19, has always held…

AXA Philippines | Life lessons from the pandemic

Team Orange 0 comments Health
The COVID-19 outbreak has been putting a large amount of stress on everyone. However, we must also remember that this is not going to last forever and that if we…

One Meralco Foundation provides aid to homeless, PPEs for frontliners amid COVID-19 crisis

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
One Meralco Foundation (OMF), the Manila Electric Company’s (MERALCO) social development arm, has mobilized to help thousands of homeless families and frontline medical personnel heavily impacted by the Corona Virus…

Francesca Louise releases melancholy new single “Out of Sight (Out of Mind)”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Francesca Louise is a London based singer-songwriter originally from the North West of England. Combining stunning folk/pop songwriting, sparkling with Joni Mitchell influence and Carol King inspired vocals which tell…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone