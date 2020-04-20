Become a plant parent with Assembly Grounds at The Rise

Among the many stress-relieving activities people have turned to during quarantine is tending to their plants. Even before the virus outbreak, caring for plants was already a popular pastime among millennials, who found that the activity could be emotionally rewarding and enjoyable. Now, when the appetite for wholesome, simple recreation is at an all time high, plant parenting—as many call it—can be a useful remedy for stress and anxiety.

Assembly Grounds at The Rise in Makati enables mall guests to get into this fun pastime through Gardening 101 with Jennie Agcaoili, an online series about growing plants while living in the city. With three 45-minute episodes to be streamed from www.facebook.com/AssemblyGrounds, Jennie Agcaoili, nature therapy advocate and founder of creative nature business Plant Project PH, shows people how to make the most out of their quarantine time through gardening.

#AGGardening101 kicks off last April 18 with Urban Gardening Essentials, a beginner course about the basics of raising an urban garden. On April 25 at 4:00PM, kids and parents can enjoy some quality time together with Urban Gardening for Kids, a session that will bring out every child’s green thumb. On May 2 at 4:00PM, Jennie teaches everyone how to grow plants out of their leftovers with Re-growing from Kitchen Scraps.

Let’s grow #BetterStrongerTogether by learning new things and staying productive this quarantine period. With #AssemblyGroundsAtTheRise, time can always be spent wisely!