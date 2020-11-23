Win an appliance showcase with “Beko Sends Love This Christmas” promo

It has been a challenging year for us Filipinos, starting with the Taal Volcano eruption early in January followed by the government’s implementation of the quarantine in mid-March due to COVID-19. But Filipinos remain resilient despite all these—which doesn’t stop them from celebrating the holidays.

It may not be the usual Christmas celebration, with the grand reunions and big get-togethers, but we will still try to make it happy and merry with our families and loved ones.

Beko, Europe’s No. 1 appliance brand, has been with us through these challenges. It channeled its resources for a grand launch to help in government and private sector efforts against COVID-19. It also recognized some of the everyday heroes who tried to make a difference during the pandemic.

Despite the challenges we are all facing, Beko Pilipinas wants to uphold the spirit of generosity this holiday season by giving shoppers a chance to send a gift to their loved ones. With “Beko Sends Love This Christmas”, Beko will be giving away select appliances weekly, every Friday starting November 6. On January 4, 2021, a grand prize of an appliance showcase worth Php 120,000 will be raffled away—this includes a refrigerator, a washing machine, a freestanding cooker, a clothes dryer and a range hood.

“This is Beko’s way of sharing the joys of the season with our Filipino customers. We know that Christmas is all about families and being home. We want our customers to know that we share their thoughts and feelings for the season via Beko Sends Love This Christmas,” said Beko Pilipinas Country Manager Gurhan Gunal.

To join, you need to make single receipt purchase of Beko products amounting to Php 10,000 upwards from October 31-December 31, 2020 from SM Appliances, All Home, Ansons, Robinsons, Great World, Asian Home, Manila Imperial, Savers, Lazada and Household Appliances Trading. Any single receipt purchase worth Php 10,000 to Php 19,000 entitles you to one raffle ticket. For purchases worth Php 20,000-Php 39,999, participants will receive two raffle entries; three raffle entries for purchases worth Php 40,000-Php 59,999; and four raffle entries for purchases worth Php 60,000 and above.

Once the purchase has been made, the buyer must register online via http://www.bekopromos.ph. Upon confirmation of entry, the participant can now nominate a loved one and get a chance to be part of the 37 lucky winners of Beko appliances weekly and the appliance showcase grand prize in January.

There will be four prizes weekly starting November 6, 2020. The weekly minor prizes are three Beko Vacuum cleaners (VCO27013) worth Php 3,990 while the weekly major prize will be the winner’s choice of one among these items: Beko 50cm freestanding cooker (CSG42010GB) worth Php 15,990; Beko 8KG automatic topload washing machine(BTU8086W) worth Php 13,990; or 7.1 cu.ft. Beko Refrigerator (RDNT230I20VP) worth Php 17,490.

The grand prize to be drawn via raffle on January 4, 2021 is an appliance showcase that includes a Beko 15.5cu.ft Refrigerator (RDNT440E50VZP) worth Php 34,990; a Beko 7kg Inverter Frontload Washing Machine (WMY71283LB3) worth Php 26,990; a Beko 7KG dryer (DV1572X) worth Php 18,990; Beko 60cm hood (HNS61310XH) worth Php 5,990; and Beko 60cm freestanding cooker (FSET63110DX) worth Php 35,990.