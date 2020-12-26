Ben&Ben teams up with Smart to simply inspire the Filipino youth

The year 2020 may have turned our world upside down, but it has also brought out the best in people who rose above the pandemic by helping others. We’ve seen people come together despite the physical distance via online fundraisers and virtual gigs that push forward our passions with a purpose. Indeed, “walang imposible” for Filipinos when it comes to providing for their loved ones or caring for those who truly matter.

With this in mind, folk pop band Ben&Ben and mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. have teamed up to inspire more Filipinos. Smart and Ben&Ben’s paths have crossed way back during the band’s PhilPop days as the network has always championed the annual songwriting festival.

A common ground

Thus, it was easy to find a common ground as passion, transparency, and truth are values that Ben&Ben and Smart stand for. Through this strong link, Ben&Ben and Smart come together for culture grounded on compassion and active communication.

As much as Ben&Ben has been continuously bridging the light and hearts of many through the symphonies they create, Smart has also been harnessing the power of technology to connect the digital divide we now deem as the new normal.

Truly, fans of the band and Smart subscribers can expect a lot from this collaboration in the near future.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

