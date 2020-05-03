Best reasons to always buy Original HP Inks

With the proliferation of remanufactured and Class A ink and toner cartridges in the online market that are supposed to be compatible with one’s inkjet printer, it can really be quite tempting to consider buying these replacements.

But while imitation printer consumables would seem affordable and budget-friendly, it pays to buy genuine ink cartridges from trusted and established manufacturers such as HP, especially since these can ensure utmost printer performance and output, with quality colorful material printouts that can even help the kids and their parents make the most of home-based learning and playtime.

Quality, reliable printouts

Unlike imitation cartridges, original print consumables such as HP inks are built to provide reliable, high quality print outputs which being cost-efficient and eco-friendly.

Original HP Ink cartridges are designed to deliver precise quality and long-lasting prints to work error free to produce vibrant and fade-resistant colors, especially when printed on HP Papers.

Helps kids learn from home

These same vibrant colors, when used to produce various activity sheets and printable content, can help stimulate learning for children while they stay at home, turning any space into a classroom and the house into a home school.

The printable content, which can also keep young kids entertained at home, can be downloaded at Print, Play and Learn. These include templates for colorful arts and crafts, mazes and puzzles.

Cost-efficient and covered by warranty

Using Original HP Inks can also generate savings for the household or small business as unnecessary expenses on additional printouts, printer repairs or replacement—ones that can happen when using fake consumables—are prevented. All these contribute to greater cost-efficiency as HP makes every print count.

By purchasing genuine consumables from reputable manufacturers, distributors and resellers, buyers are also guaranteed to enjoy a product warranty over a certain period of time. This means that they can readily return ink cartridges for replacement, provided that these are damaged or defective.

Environment-friendly

Original HP Ink cartridges are designed and tested with the environment in mind. Compared to imitation cartridges, manufacturing these genuine products will use up less energy and will have lesser carbon footprint.

A longstanding recycling program through the HP Planet Partners Program also ensures that all cartridges will go through a multi-phase recycling process and none will end up in a landfill.

Buy Original HP Ink cartridges only from authorized HP resellers and distributors.