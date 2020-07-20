Better Days are here no matter what in new collab track “Kahit Ano”

0 comment

Better Days returns this 2020 with a fresh collaboration in their latest single “Kahit Ano.”

In times of trouble, true friends are who you often rely on – this is the very message of the song, as it features a collaboration of real life friends Better Days’ lead vocalist Daniel Paringit, Imago’s lead vocalist Kiara San Luis, and Ica.

Produced by Gracenote frontwoman Eunice Jorge, the track brings about a light, hopeful vibe, proving that music and friendship can help people through their hardships, especially with heartbreak. Talking more about the song, Kiara says “What makes the song very personal to us is our shared love for music and how we believe in its capability to heal, to bring comfort and to bind people together regardless of what situation we are in.”

With this refreshing Pinoy acoustic jam, fans from both bands, and Pinoy acoustic tracks are sure to enjoy, especially with the hard times people may be facing today.

Kahit Ano is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer under Universal Records.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

