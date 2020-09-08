Price Drop up to 23% on XTREME Appliances this 9.9 Shopee Super Shopping Day

Your #OneStopShopAppliances brand, XTREME cuts down its price for the upcoming Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day this September 9, 2020 (Wednesday). Anticipate cool discounts on quality appliances for Shopee’s ALL DAY DEALS and buy your much-needed gadgets for your home.

Immerse yourself with ultra-high definition picture quality and dynamic audio television. The XTREME “V” Series Smart TV is also Netflix and YouTube-ready. Perfect for your movie and vlog watch lists.

55” V Series Smart TV (MF-5500V) ₱24,995.00 to ₱22,555.50

Freshen up your laundry and clean up to 9KG of load with XTREME Front Load Combo Washer and Front Load Condensing Dryer.

Front Load Condensing Dryer (XWDFD-0009) ₱24,995.00 to ₱21,000.00
Front Load Washer (XWMFL-0009) ₱24,995.00 to ₱21,000.00

Make yourself comfortable this humid season with XTREME Window Type Aircons. The products feature precise temperature control and high efficiency design.

1.5HP Window Type Aircon with Remote (XACWT15R) ₱18,200.00 to ₱16,440.00
1.0HP Window Type Aircon with Remote (XACWT10R) ₱13,800.00 to ₱12,480.00
1.0HP Window Type Aircon (XACWT10) ₱12,800.00 to ₱11,580.00

Are you an aspiring home baker or cook? Light up the kitchen with your loved ones by learning new recipes and creating delicious food and drinks with the use of XTREME Gas Range, Microwave Ovens, and Electric Kettle.

60CM Gas Range (XGR-604G) ₱16,995.00 to ₱15,015.60
Digital Microwave Oven (XMO-20DS) ₱3,995.00 to ₱3,135.60
Full Touch Microwave Oven (XMO-20TCv1/MOON) ₱4,795.00 to ₱3,575.60
1.7L Electric Kettle (XH-KTGL17) ₱1,194.00 to ₱955.50

Party safely in your house through XTREME Amplifier with speakers and keep yourself on cool and relaxing mode with XTREME Electric Fans.

730W Amplifier Karaoke (XPRO-730) ₱5,600.00 to ₱5,100.00
Amplifier with Speaker (XCS-650) ₱4,450.00 to ₱4,065.00
“The Silencer” Stand Fan (XH-EFTHESILENCER) ₱3,594.00 to ₱2,755.50
Stand Fan (TSF-16) ₱1,035.00 to ₱991.50

But wait there’s more, you can avail 10% discount and free shipping capped at 60 pesos on our XTREME Classic LED TV and Window Type Aircon during the MIDNIGHT SALE for a limited time only, from 12AM to 2AM.

40” LED TV (MF-4000) ₱10,495.00 to ₱9,505.50
0.5HP Window Type Aircon (XACWT05) ₱8,800.00 to ₱7,980.00

