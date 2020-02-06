Bigger and better Get Reel Film Festival 2020 now accepts entries

World-class leather accessories brand McJim Classic Leather brings back Get Reel Film Festival 2020, a bigger and more challenging edition of last year’s successful Get Reel Mobile Shorts Film Festival.

This time around, the competition is accepting entries that touch on the theme, “Filipino Values Beyond Generations.”

2020 Get Reel Film Festival is upping the ante with two brand-new categories: the Main Competition for professional and amateur filmmakers using digital cameras and the Brand Digital Ads category for innovative ads for McJim Classic Leather. These will complement the Mobile Shorts Competition for users of mobile phone cameras.

Professional and amateur filmmakers now have more opportunities to showcase their talents and share stories displaying the timeless values of the modern Filipino gentleman.

The winning entries from the 2020 Get Reel Film Festival will join the

prestigious group of notable films from last year’s Mobile Shorts Competition: Dylan Ray Talon’s Walang Hanggang Ligaya Sa Una Mong Ngiti; James Edward Golla’s May Love Life Na Si Pepito Jr.; and John Carlo Balasbas Tarobal’s Champion, which all garnered critical acclaim for their inspiring stories and excellent filmmaking. Cash prizes and trophies await the festival winners.

Chris Cahilig, award-winning filmmaker and festival director, says, “Through the powerful medium of filmmaking, a brand breaks into the new media to advance its social cause and deliver good value and entertainment to its audience.”

Cahilig’s hope is for the festival to provide a platform for aspiring

filmmakers. “Get Reel Film Festival 2020 aims to inspire more filmmakers to create moving, relatable, and distinctly Filipino narratives that will be screened online,” he says.