Bigger and better Get Reel Film Festival 2020 now accepts entries

0 comment

World-class leather accessories brand McJim Classic Leather brings back Get Reel Film Festival 2020, a bigger and more challenging edition of last year’s successful Get Reel Mobile Shorts Film Festival.

This time around, the competition is accepting entries that touch on the theme, “Filipino Values Beyond Generations.”

2020 Get Reel Film Festival is upping the ante with two brand-new categories: the Main Competition for professional and amateur filmmakers using digital cameras and the Brand Digital Ads category for innovative ads for McJim Classic Leather. These will complement the Mobile Shorts Competition for users of mobile phone cameras.

Professional and amateur filmmakers now have more opportunities to showcase their talents and share stories displaying the timeless values of the modern Filipino gentleman.

The winning entries from the 2020 Get Reel Film Festival will join the
prestigious group of notable films from last year’s Mobile Shorts Competition: Dylan Ray Talon’s Walang Hanggang Ligaya Sa Una Mong Ngiti; James Edward Golla’s May Love Life Na Si Pepito Jr.; and John Carlo Balasbas Tarobal’s Champion, which all garnered critical acclaim for their inspiring stories and excellent filmmaking. Cash prizes and trophies await the festival winners.

Festival director and award-winning filmmaker Chris Cahilig

Chris Cahilig, award-winning filmmaker and festival director, says, “Through the powerful medium of filmmaking, a brand breaks into the new media to advance its social cause and deliver good value and entertainment to its audience.”

Cahilig’s hope is for the festival to provide a platform for aspiring
filmmakers. “Get Reel Film Festival 2020 aims to inspire more filmmakers to create moving, relatable, and distinctly Filipino narratives that will be screened online,” he says.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla come back to share the many rewards you get when you “Don’t Pay Cash. PayMaya!”

Team Orange 0 comments
After more than a year of not being seen together on-screen, “Teen Royalties” Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla reunite for an action-packed project that sees them sharing the many perks…

Victory Liner’s Cargo Service Ensures Hassle-Free Errands

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
In today’s fast-paced, digital-dependent world, more people are looking for genuine quality experiences that have a sincere human touch and lasting impact. People who live long-distance from their loved ones,…

All systems go for the 27th Travel Tour Expo 2020 at SMX

Team Orange 0 comments Business
The 27th PTAA Travel Tour Expo will take place as scheduled from February 7 to 9, at the SMX Convention Center, SM Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, Philippines. The…

Level up the quality, level up the experience with the new Nokia C1

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments Events
HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces the Nokia C1, a smartphone designed to entertain – anytime, anywhere. Featuring an impressive 5.45” display, fans can watch their favourite…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone