Billie Eilish x Takashi Murakami UT Collection is almost here!

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO announced last May 25 that it will launch the Billie Eilish by Takashi Murakami UT collection. This collaboration between global pop-phenomenon Billie Eilish and contemporary artist Takashi Murakami showcases the artistic perspectives of the two through graphics that were exclusively designed for UT.

Relationship Made from Instagram

Eilish became friends with Murakami after they messaged each other on Instagram. The pair jointly created the music video for Eilish’s song You Should See Me in a Crown, with Murakami drawing on Eilish’s ideas to animate it in his inimitable style. The video has attracted more than 68 million views on YouTube.

Unique Contemporary Graphics

Highlights of this UT collection are graphics combining Eilish’s symbol, Blohsh, and Murakami’s iconic flowers. Designs also include collage of Eilish’s photos, a sketch taken from her music video and a UT-original Billie Eilish logo.

“Billie Eilish x Takashi Murakami. Two of the most influential global creators come together as a new expression of art for all.” – John C Jay, President of Global Creative for UNIQLO

UNIQLO will be releasing the collection on July 24.