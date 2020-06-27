Watch your favorite shows, movies, and originals on iWant and win exciting prizes!

Now is the perfect time to binge-watch movies, shows, and originals on iWant, which has launched a new promo that gives users a chance to win brand new smart phones and other exciting prizes.

Users who will stream a movie, series or show completely on iWant from June 26 to July 31 will get corresponding raffle entries and a chance to win Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, Chromecast, and iWant premium access and items.

To qualify, users may log in to the iWant app or iwant.ph using an active Kapamilya account. A user is eligible for one raffle entry for every movie, iWant original, or show completely watched on iWant. A user will also be notified weekly of their total number of entries via e-mail.

The promo is open to all iWant users who must be Filipino citizens, residing in the Philippines, and have a valid and active Kapamilya account with complete account details such as full name, password, birthdate, gender, a registered Philippine address, an active e-mail, and active mobile number.

The first draw for winners commences on July 16, and the second draw on August 3. Winners will be raffled off online using a randomizer with the presence of a DTI representative.

Subscribers can only win once within the promo duration, and all non-winning entries in the first draw automatically qualified for the second one.

The promo winners will be published on the iWant and Kapamilya Thank You Facebook pages, and will also be notified via e-mail and call from an ABS-CBN representative.

Promo period is June 26 to July 31, 2020 per DTI Fair Trade number FTEB – 100985 series of 2020.