Biogesic reminds us of the importance of care, now more than ever

0 comment

While acts of love and care are universal, Filipinos are definitely more of the expressive kind. We’ve grown accustomed to physical touch – from our yakap, akbays, and besos – to show how much we share our love for the people we hold dear.

Despite current circumstances preventing us from doing these, we do not hold back in expressing care; continuously finding creative ways to express these regardless of distance and time that separates us from our loved ones. These unique ways of caring for each other have become an important source of strength in moments of vulnerability in the new normal.

Continuing its commitment in reminding all of us of the power of care, Biogesic launched its newest campaign, Ipadama ang Alaga, which seeks to highlight the importance of giving care in our own little ways, to give strength and comfort to others.

Headlining the campaign is a digital video which captures the ways we care for others, regardless of who we are, and the limitations that exist. By showing the unique experiences of different individuals, the material sheds light on how acts of care, whether big or small, can have a big impact on those who receive them.

The video features actress and endorser Jodi Sta. Maria, interacting with a fan through a video call. She narrates the rest of the story as experiences of different individuals are shown receiving or giving care to the people who matter to them.

A caregiver receiving a jolt of strength amid his exhaustion from a card given by his patient, a Gen-Zer using her social media savviness to creatively express care and gratitude to her friends even if they’re physically apart, and an apo’s efforts to give comfort to his grandmother who can’t leave the house just yet, are weaved into a unified story. The material concludes with the brand’s signature “Ingat!” and a popular gesture – the finger heart.

Unconditional care, in whatever way or form, is one of the best ways we can uplift each other during these uncertain times,” shares endorser Jodi Sta. Maria. “While we may not be with our loved ones as regularly as we used to, patuloy nating ipadama ang alaga, because a little bit of love and care, can help us get through life’s challenges.” she adds.

We’ve commonly used ‘ingat’ as a casual parting word for our interactions. But the word has grown to mean more than that – now coupled with genuine intention to remind our friends and family to take care of themselves,” shares Mariel Alfonso, Biogesic’s Product Manager. “We wanted to attach a familiar gesture to this popular word – the finger heart – which has now become a way for us to express our care for others in lieu of our usual physical language of care. Through this campaign, we hope to help people realize that limitations are only temporary, but our ability to care is enduring.” she adds.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Bangkok-based Korean producer Saint Nine drops tropical-infused anthem “Don’t Call Me Sugar”, plus an upcoming EP from Wovensound x Ihasamic!

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments
Bangkok-based Korean electronic producer Saint Nine has officially released his new single, “Don’t Call Me Sugar”. A tropical electro-pop track infused with latin-cuban melodies, suave instrumentation, and a vocal performance…

BBC’s Natural History landmark of the year “A Perfect Planet” to premiere as a double bill launch event in the Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
On Monday 11 January, Filipino viewers will get the chance to premiere the first two episodes of A Perfect Planet, narrated by the esteemed Sir David Attenborough, back-to-back on BBC…

Filipino rom-com series, “Gaya sa Pelikula” starts streaming on Netflix on January 7, 2021

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Netflix Philippines announced that Gaya sa Pelikula will start streaming on the service on January 7, 2021. The popular Filipino rom-com BL web series about two boys forced to become…

Robocash Group launches Buy Now, Pay Later in the Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
An international fintech holding Robocash Group has expanded the product line with the launch of its first Buy Now Pay Later service UnaPay in the Philippines. Apart from the new…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone