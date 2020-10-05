Black Diablos unleashed in the first tease of “Monster Hunter”

She’s found her prey. Watch out for the Black Diablo in the first tease for Columbia Pictures’ upcoming fantasy action thriller Monster Hunter, in Philippine cinemas soon.

Based on the global video game series phenomenon, Monster Hunter is written for the screen and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. The film stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman.

Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa star in Screen Gems and Constantin Films MONSTER HUNTER.

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

Monster Hunter will be distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

