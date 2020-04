Blackwater, Ever Bilena Cosmetics Inc.’s personal grooming line, has donated 36,000 pieces of its Deo soaps and anti-bacterial Deo Splash to the local government of Caloocan as response to the threats of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The products will be distributed to different communities and health facilities in the city. Donating the Deo soaps and anti-bacterial Deo Splash is only one of the efforts of Blackwater and EBCI to stop the spread of the virus.