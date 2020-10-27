BlendAnywhere with Jamba Juice’s new Ready-to-Blend and Frozen Fruit Kits

Now more than ever, we are encouraged to be more mindful of our habits and how they contribute to our overall wellness.

Luckily, getting to a healthier place just got easier as Jamba Juice introduces its new product line that encourages everyone to live a Life #BetterBlended.

#BlendAnywhere with the all-new Live Fruitfully Kits and Superfood Smoothie Tubs – the first of its kind in any Jamba Juice around the world, both designed to help you start living healthier wherever you may be, and however you want to.

Better-for-you Goodness Anytime, Anywhere

The Live Fruitfully Kits contain fresh frozen fruits vacuum packed into various bundles, depending on your need or preference.

Get creative and mix these fruits into a smoothie combination of your choice relishing in the delicate balance of zesty, sweet, and even earthy flavors from our selections.

Want different flavors per day? The Daily Mix pack may be your best pick. For PHP 300, a Daily Mix pack contains 5 packs of 100g fruit mixes: two packs of strawberry and banana, blueberry and banana, peach and banana, and mango.

The kits are also available in 500g Big Packs for those looking to experiment with different flavors or want to stick with their favorites. Starting at PHP 299, The Big Packs comes in four different fruit combinations: blueberry and banana, strawberry and banana, five fruit mix (with blueberry, mango, peach, banana, and strawberries), and the kale and mango mix.

Your Jamba Favorites served however you want it and enjoy wherever you want it

The Superfood Smoothie Tubs are creamy frozen versions of your all-time favorites – carefully blended to enjoy at your convenience.

Add more fun and express yourself by combining these smoothie tubs with other ingredients and blending them into a whole new smoothie! You may also enjoy the flavors the way you you’ve grown to love them or even just grab a spoon and eat it as is.

For PHP 225, choose among four different flavors: Creamy Strawberries Wild, Banana Berry Blush, Mango-a-go-go Whirl’d, and PB is a Moo’d. Jamba has also launched new flavors to give you new refreshing experiences: The BGV – Berry Good Vibes, PB But Better, and Tropical Dreamin’. Try them soon these are only out for a limited time!

These frozen superfood smoothie tubs combine different fruits, frozen yogurt, juice or dairy bases like apple-strawberry juice, and other ingredients that are excellent sources of vitamin C, protein, and calcium.

“Jamba has always advocated a healthy and active lifestyle. With the pandemimc, how can we keep supporting those who want to drink life up?” says Jamba Juice Marketing Manager Steph Elumba. “As we transition into a new way of living that puts a premium on wellness, our Blend Anywhere products allow us to blend creativity, fun, and goodness into our lives. These are the perfect companion to complement our daily routines, wherever we may be, and whenever we want to—now that is a life better blended.”

Get moving and start enjoying these treats at your convenience. The Live Fruitfully Kits and Smoothie Tubs are now available in all Jamba Juice stores, and can be ordered through dine-in/ take-out and via delivery through https://delivery.jambajuice.ph, Grabfood, and foodpanda.