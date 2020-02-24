“Bloodshot” Fires Back with IMAX Exclusive Artwork, Brand New Images

Your movie experience just got upgraded. Check out the new IMAX exclusive artwork and brand new stills for Columbia Pictures’ new action-adventure Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel.

Check it out below and watch Bloodshot in Philippine cinemas March 11.

Based on the bestselling comic books, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the super-human Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.

BLOODSHOT (Vin Diesel) in Columbia Pictures’ BLOODSHOT.

Bloodshot is directed by David S. F. Wilson, written by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer, based on The Valiant Comic Book. The film is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Jaffe, Dinesh Shamdasani and Vin Diesel.

The cast is led by Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce.

Bloodshot is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

