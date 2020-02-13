Bo’s Coffee Opens First Store in Surigao

Bo’s Coffee officially launched its first store in one of the worlds top vacation destinations, Surigao, to showcase globally what Philippine coffee has to offer.

Bo’s Coffee Surigao, located at Km 3 along the National Highway near The Philippine Gateway Hotel, Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, opened its doors in February. The event was graced by local government officials including Surigao City Mayor Ernesto Matugas Jr., Vice Mayor Marlon Coro, Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary Director Johann Jake Miranda, Business Permit and Licensing Office chief Ernesto Kang, and Bukidnon Councilor Carlo Rey Calingasan.

“We are very excited to be here in Surigao as we showcase the Filipino talent and artistry that went behind the building of our store. We are excited to open our doors to the Surigaonon and give them an elevated Philippine Coffee experience,” Bo’s Coffee chief executive officer Steve Benitez said.

Bo’s Coffee is looking into opening more branches all over the Philippines and outside the country to promote Philippine coffee across the world.

“As we aim to be a Global Filipino Coffee Company, we have to assure that we are in key locations in the Philippines and simultaneously work on being in key countries globally,” Benitez said.

Besides the expansion, Bo’s Coffee sees to create more convenient ways for customers to order their coffee through other digital initiatives such as the Bos Coffee Advanced Ordering BOTTY which was introduced recently.