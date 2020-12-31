BPI | How to send holiday gifts in the ‘new normal’

It’s the season to be… creative with your gifts!

From virtual family reunions, online Christmas and New Year parties with friends and colleagues, to virtual gift-giving—this is how our celebrations will look like in the new normal.

While gift-giving might be a bit more challenging this year, there are now new ways to send your presents minus the traffic, long lines, huge crowds, and the fear of going out amidst the pandemic. Browse, add to cart, check out, and ship everything out from the comfort and safety of your homes.

Here are five new ways of gifting that you can consider:

1. Send gifts straight to their doorsteps.

Find the items on your checklist from your favorite online stores and restaurants and have them delivered to your loved ones using courier and delivery services. Some merchants even let you choose a giftwrapping option at checkout, and deliver the gift to the recipient’s home if you have their address.

As an added bonus, banks are also providing their clients with easier payment options. Take for example, for BPI clients, you can now use your BPI online accounts as the mode of payment when you shop online. The Bank has also partnered with trustworthy online stores where you can buy your gifts and daily essentials.

It’s that easy, just a few clicks, check out, and then you can already send your love and thoughts to your loved ones—hassle-free.

2. Make creative videos

Some of our relatives won’t be home for Christmas due to mobility restrictions and safety protocols brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Front liners would have to stay on duty as well.

Make them feel the warmth of the season by showing them your love and appreciation for their hard work through creative videos.

A video that features your family or friends saying “thank you” for their work and greeting them a Merry Christmas would be a thoughtful and safe way to make them feel your presence, albeit virtually. You can also record song-and-dance performances to entertain them during these challenging times.

3. Send e-Aguinaldos

To all the godparents out there, even the pandemic won’t stop your godchildren from asking for their “Aguinaldo.” Send them gifts using the BPI QR code or load their e-wallets. You can also send cash through BPI’s domestic payout partners including Cebuana Lhuillier, MLhuillier, and Palawan Express.

And if you’re feeling generous, you can also send money to various charities from the comfort of your home! You can do it in your name or in your friends’ names as an altruistic Christmas gift. Many reputable charities such as UNICEF, the Philippine Red Cross, Kaya Natin, and Caritas Manila now have donation vouchers through online stores like Lazada. Pay using your e-wallet (which you can load directly from your BPI account) or through your debit or credit cards.

4. Top up for tipping

We can all agree that online food delivery and courier services have been a godsend amid the pandemic, as thousands of riders helped bring food and essentials to our doorsteps while we were on lockdown.

Let’s show them our appreciation by topping up our delivery app e-wallets, such as GrabPay, and adding a tip at the end of their trip. Your rider gets the full tip value, and you’re able to give the tip safely by going cashless.

5. Share your blessings with Sharetreats

Surprise Manong Guard, Cleaning Kuya, or the Lunch Lady with a digital treat. Use your BPI Online account to purchase and send them digital vouchers from a wide array of food and lifestyle brands on www.sharetreats.ph.

The digital vouchers are as good as cash and can be used in popular merchants such as The SM Store, Lazada, Beauty MNL, Shopee, 7-Eleven, Grab or Puregold where they can get their essentials or find a sweet treat for themselves and their loved ones.

So make that list and check it twice! With the power of online shopping and digital payment tools, there’s almost no excuse for not giving gifts even during quarantine. Shop, give a gift, stay safe, and still celebrate the holidays from the comfort of your homes.