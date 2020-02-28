BPI-Philam redesigns, ushers in its decade of digital

Having recently celebrated a decade of success, top bancassurance firm BPI-Philam Life Assurance Corp. refreshes its brand and further advances its digital transformation journey in its redesigned and newly renovated Makati office. Alongside the new campaign “Bring Dreams to Life” that aims to help people live their dreams without limitations in all stages of life, the rebranding ushers in a more uplifting and vibrant approach to living life.

“Our new headquarters offers a full range of facilities firmly focused on the growth and the adoption of technology in our business. Its overall design was hinged on teamwork, thus the abundance of shared spaces across the entire office. It was also installed with advanced tech systems that improve security and encourage a better and more convenient collaboration,” said BPI-Philam CEO Surendra Menon.

Truly modern without compromising its ecological footprint, the headquarters was constructed with sustainable materials. The tech-installed office is qualified for a Gold certification for LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), the most widely used green building certification system in the world that recognizes exemplary, eco-friendly establishments.

The new headquarters occupies the 10th, 12th, and 15th levels of the BPI-Philam Life building along Ayala Avenue in Makati City. Apart from the shared spaces, the redesigned office addresses the demands of the modern workforce accustomed to a tech-assisted lifestyle. This includes a complete CCTV set, Access Control Systems, video conferencing equipment, and high-speed internet of up to 100 Mbps. These facilities promote the company’s digital habits while allowing for community, productivity, and tighter security.

BPI-Philam’s digital transformation journey had so far mostly catered to its customers and bancassurance sales executives (BSEs), creating a system that helps them navigate through the process of acquiring an insurance policy from both ends. The company has developed the Bancassurance Portal, an application that enables BSEs to more efficiently guide the clients towards financial security. Customers, on the other hand, may utilize the online portal ePlan for easy access to their insurance policies.

Improved office facilities

With its bright-colored walls that give off a conducive atmosphere, the office establishes a vibrant culture as it boosts employees’ creativity and spreads a sense of optimism and motivation within the workplace.

BPI-Philam’s new headquarters was designed to establish a strong system of communication between employees and support their capabilities to perform more comfortably both as individuals and within a team. The office houses a total of 290 workstations, a substantial increase from the previous 180, making it optimal for employee count growth. The employees were also provided with 16 meeting rooms installed with advanced tech equipment wherein they can work together with utmost ease.

The new office truly embodies BPI-Philam’s flagship product Vitality, which encourages healthier, longer, and better lives through a wellness journey. Bearing employee wellness in mind, the office supports life vitality with facilities that support work-life balance with amenities such as stationary bikes, table tennis areas, and foosball tables. Training rooms, which can be converted to host small company events, are also free for employees to use as an aerobics venue for activities like high-intensity interval training (HIIT), bootcamp and Zumba.

Its entertainment spaces, meanwhile, are aimed at giving employees a creative outlet and a breather in between long hours of work. These include rooms wherein employees can play video games, board games, and even videoke called Patintero and Sungka, as well as a designated space for two massage chairs. It also houses special rooms including two pantries, shower rooms, a clinic, a lactation room, and a locker room. All these additions are reflective of BPI-Philam’s always ready mindset towards taking on any forthcoming challenges.

BPI-Philam Life Assurance Corp. is a strategic alliance between two leading companies in the country – The Philippine American Life and General Insurance Company (AIA Philam Life) and Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI). It celebrated its 10th successful year in the industry in 2019.