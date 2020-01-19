Brand New “Bloodshot” Trailer Upgrades Superheroes

0 comment

Superheroes just got an upgrade in the new international trailer of Columbia Pictures’ new action thriller Bloodshot, from the producers of the Fast and the Furious series.

Check out the trailer below and watch Bloodshot in Philippine cinemas March 2020.

Based on the bestselling comic books, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the super-human Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.

Bloodshot is directed by David S. F. Wilson, written by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer, based on The Valiant Comic Book. The film is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Jaffe, Dinesh Shamdasani and Vin Diesel.

The cast is led by Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce.

Bloodshot is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

AirAsia now accepting applications for the ‘Dare to Fly! The Allstars Cadet Pilot Program’

Team Orange 0 comments
AirAsia today officially opened applications for the Dare to Fly! The Allstars Cadet Pilot Program to select and train aspiring young pilots. A partnership between AirAsia and Omni Aviation Corporation,…

SURPLUS re-opens at SM City Sta. Mesa

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Go beyond stylish shopping as Surplus unveils its exciting new look at its SM City Sta. Mesa. Illuminating the stores entrance is a bright Surplus signage that welcomes every shopper…

Visa and Ayala Malls Cinemas Announce Contactless Acceptance in the Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
Visa has announced that Filipinos can now use their contactless cards to make payments at 19 Ayala Malls Cinemas across the country. This is part of Visa’s goal to expand…

Delta announces in-house startup and studio partnerships at CES 2020

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Ever found yourself tearing up during an in-flight film? Especially during one that wouldn’t normally trigger waterworks? There’s a reason people are more likely to cry on planes. Research reveals…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone