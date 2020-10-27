Brazilian Pop Superstar ANITTA invites Cardi B and Myke Towers to join her on new single “Me Gusta”

On September 23, Anitta, flanked by Cardi and Towers, will give “Me Gusta” its sure-to-be-sizzlin television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Brazilian phenomenon has also been confirmed to perform at iHeart Radio’s Fiesta Latina 2020.

On“Me Gusta” thetrio spill simmering verses over a humid guitar riff, flipping effortlessly between English and Spanish. Anitta’s gorgeous vocals float like a cloud, Cardi’s bars are stinging and self-assured, and Towers’ indelible tonality, flow and force prove to be the perfect counterpart for these two female powerhouses. It’s a song that begs for sweaty clubs and crowded beach parties — but for now, dancing in our bedrooms will do.

Quarantine has been the story of 2020 for Anitta, but she hasn’t let it slow her down. She’s gone live on socials nearly every day from her home in Rio de Janeiro, keeping her fans up to date on her recording process. She’s also joined Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Katy Perry, David Guetta, P. Diddy, and more for chats and performances. Before the world slowed down, Anitta was set to take both the Coachella and Rock In Rio stages by storm in 2020.