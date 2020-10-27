Brazilian Pop Superstar ANITTA invites Cardi B and Myke Towers to join her on new single “Me Gusta”

0 comment

Anitta drops Me Gusta,” a star-studded anthem for the last days of summer featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers. The single builds on the warm, sultry sound that’s made Anitta one of Brazil’s biggest breakout pop superstars. Paired with a stunning video, it’s a taste of her forthcoming album, which is  executive produced by the award-winning Ryan Tedder. 

On September 23, Anitta, flanked by Cardi and Towers, will give “Me Gusta” its sure-to-be-sizzlin television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Brazilian phenomenon has also been confirmed to perform at iHeart Radio’s Fiesta Latina 2020.

On“Me Gusta” thetrio spill simmering verses over a humid guitar riff, flipping effortlessly between English and Spanish. Anitta’s gorgeous vocals float like a cloud, Cardi’s bars are stinging and self-assured, and Towers’ indelible tonality, flow and force prove to be the perfect counterpart for these two female powerhousesIt’s a song that begs for sweaty clubs and crowded beach parties — but for now, dancing in our bedrooms will do. 

Quarantine has been the story of 2020 for Anitta, but she hasn’t let it slow her down. She’s gone live on socials nearly every day from her home in Rio de Janeiro, keeping her fans up to date on her recording process. She’s also joined Miley CyrusJ BalvinKaty PerryDavid GuettaP. Diddy, and more for chats and performances. Before the world slowed down, Anitta was set to take both the Coachella and Rock In Rio stages by storm in 2020.

“Me Gusta” is another impressive notch on Anitta’s belt. It follows the July release of her single “Tócame,” featuring Arcangel and De La Ghetto, which has amassed over 40 million cumulative streams. Earlier this summer, Anitta signed with Warner Records, the start of a fruitful partnership that has pushed her music even further. Boasting 5 Latin GRAMMY® Award nominations, 6 MTV EMA wins, nearly 5 billion YouTube views, and 6.5 billion Spotify streams, Anitta is already a star, and “Me Gusta” has the power to intensify her global shine even more. 

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

JBL strengthens audio expertise with enhanced line of headphones and speakers

Team Orange 0 comments
A name to recall when it comes to audio expertise, JBL, a brand under Harman, has brought in the Philippines the latest addition in its wide array of home audio…

Teleperformance marks newest milestone with first business site in Cavite

Team Orange 0 comments Business
After 24 years of operations in the country, Teleperformance will be opening its first business site in Bacoor, Cavite. Teleperformance’s newest site, officially called Teleperformance Molino, is located in Bacoor…

#BlendAnywhere with Jamba Juice’s new Ready-to-Blend and Frozen Fruit Kits

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
  Now more than ever, we are encouraged to be more mindful of our habits and how they contribute to our overall wellness. Luckily, getting to a healthier place just…

SM Megamall brings nature indoor with new botanical garden

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
There’s a lush new oasis in the middle of a busy shopping mall where shoppers can dine, explore and simply breathe in the relaxing ambiance of a botanical garden. The…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone