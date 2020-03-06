Bria Homes and PAG-IBIG Employees Sign Partnertship

BRIA Homes Inc., a key player in the Philippine real estate industry, recently partnered with DBP Service Corporation (DBPSC) and Pag-IBIG Fund Employees Labor Association (PAFELA) to provide special housing opportunities to eligible members of the two organizations. The move further affrms BRIA’s resolve to ease the housing backlog of the country with its affordable and quality homes, and fortifies its status as the Pambansang Pabahay ng Pilipinas.

With over 50 projects nationwide, and with more projects and innovative product lines in the pipeline, BRIA gives everyday Filipinos a chance to have their own homesthe foundation they need to foster a secure, productive, and fulfilling life for themselves and their families.

Present at the Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony, which was held on February 27, 2020, were Red Rosales, BRIA President and COO; Michelle Hernandez, Bria Chief Accountant; Shatriya Paredes, Bria Admin Head; Rodorico Carullo, PAFELA Head; and Edgar Chavez, DBPSC Senior Executive Vice President. With this remarkable alliance, BRIA Homes, DBPSC, and PAFELA will endeavor to make affordable and beautiful homes truly accessible for hardworking Filipinos all over the country.

BRIA Homes is a subsidiary of GOLDEN BRIA Holdings, Inc., considered the third largest real estate company in terms of market capitalization valued at more than P250B. One of the leading housing developers in the Philippines, BRIA Homes is primed to bring quality and affordable house-and-lot packages and condominium units closer to ordinary Filipino families. This is the goal that drives every single employee in the company, for which the ultimate fulfillment is seeing a client happily moving into Brias homes.