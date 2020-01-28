Bria Homes embraces the new decade with a new claim Bria Homes: Ang Pambansang Pabahay ng Pilipinas. As the fastest-growing mass housing developer in the Philippines, with over 50 projects nationwide, it aims to achieve greater goals of creating a holistic and national experience through the Bria Communities.

Being in the real estate industry for just 5 years, Bria Homes has already made its mark by providing quality and affordable homes in the lives of thousands of Filipinos.

Now, the remarkable housing brand is transitioning its message from providing needs, into materializing aspirations; and from providing just individuals and families, into focusing its services for nation-building. Bria Homes aim to become a symbol of a working Filipinos success in life.

Bria is continuously expanding to reach more aspiring and hardworking Filipinos in new areas of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao with 8 new communities to launch this year: Alaminos, Pangasinan; Pililla, Rizal; Montalban, Rizal; General Trias, Cavite, Naga, Camarines Sur; Danao, Cebu; Cagayan de Oro; and Maco, Davao de Oro.

Not only that, but Bria is also expanding its product line to fulfill more dreams and cater to more people from all walks of life.

Bria Homes Executive aims to cater a bigger market neighbouring the existing ones within the in-demand areas: Alaminos, Pangasinan; Cagayan de Oro, Maco, Davao de Oro, Pililla, Rizal; and naga, Camarines Sur.

This year, Bria Condominiums also aims to reach new heights by establishing its new line of condominiums for young professionals and starting families. These projects will soon rise on the following key cities: General Trias, Cavite; General Santos, South Cotabato; and Tagum, Davao del Norte.

Bria Homes Cityville will also make its entrance this year in inner-city developments of Montalban, Rizal; and Danao, Cebu. These 5-hectare developments will surely provide relief to professionals at the end of every days grind, right in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the city.

For prospective homeowners who are looking for more spacious homes to reside in and expansive green spaces to enhance wellness, Bria Premier will be the best choice. These will be occupying prominent areas all over the Philippines.

2020 is truly a year for new beginnings and new achievements, as Bria project areas celebrate their milestones. Groundbreaking and land developments have started for the Montalban, Rizal; Mariveles, Bataan; Maco, Davao de Oro; and more areas in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Bria Homes is a subsidiary of GOLDEN BRIA Holdings, Inc., considered the third largest real estate company in terms of market capitalization valued at more than P250B. The fastest-growing mass housing developer in the Philippines, Bria Homes is primed to bring affordable house-and-lot packages and condominium units closer to ordinary Filipino families. This is the goal that drives every single employee in the company, for which the ultimate fulfillment is seeing a client happily moving into Brias homes.