BRIA Homes expect Philippine property sales to peak in 2021

Contrary to earlier projections, the local property sector continues to flourish amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with residential property sales showing vibrant prospects as the year comes to a close. Homebuilders are, in fact, confident that the buoyant outlook will remain way into 2021 as economic recovery moves forward, making today and the coming months the perfect time for investing in real estate.

Major players in the Philippine housing industry credit the positive trend to industry resilience brought about by low interest rates, low inflation rates, and relatively stable land prices.

Red Rosales, president of BRIA Homes, a leader in housing development in the country, concurs. “Supply and demand curves for housing are at healthy levels, with an increase in investment demands from cities outside of Metro Manila,” he says. “Filipinos have become increasingly appreciative of the fact that properties are real and tangible assets. Thus, apart from wanting to fulfill their dream of owning a home, they now look at property as smart investments for the long term.”

If anything, the pandemic has opened the eyes of Filipinos to the importance of setting their priorities right. With leisurely pursuits like travel temporarily set aside and people shifting to work-from-home modes and online learning, more focus is now given to the home and how families and individuals can lead safe, secure, and comfortable lives moving forward.

More than ever, BRIA Homes addresses these concerns with affordable condominium units and house-and-lot packages situated in wholesome communities where residents’ health and well-being are safeguarded by sanitation and hygiene protocols.

Still, while mobility is restricted by quarantine measures that remain in place, BRIA homeowners do not need to leave their premises to amuse themselves. There are recreational facilities within the property such as multi-purpose halls, covered basketball courts, eco-friendly spaces, and kiddie playgrounds. Round-the-clock security is also ensured by perimeter fences, guarded entrances and exits, and CCTV coverage even as BRIA’s competent property management teams are within reach at all times.

Taking all these features into consideration, Filipinos are encouraged to take the big leap of investing in their own home with the help BRIA’s effective formula: Affordability (Mura) + Quality (Dekalidad) = A Beautiful BRIA Home for Every Filipino. Through this formula, the top-tier property developer continues to provide high-quality homes to a multitude of ordinary Filipinos in more than 50 BRIA communities nationwide, with more projects to be rolled out in 2021.

“We encourage Filipinos seeking budget-friendly and well-designed homes to invest in a BRIA condominium or house and lot while real estate prices remain stable and steady,” Red Rosales intones.

BRIA Homes’ housing options include 24-square-meter condominium units for those who prefer cozy, low-maintenance lifestyles. And for families who prefer stylish houses and lots like the 22-square-meter Elena, 36-square-meter Alecza, and the 44-square-meter Bettina.

“This year’s quarantine protocols have shown BRIA homeowners that having access to retail establishments such as groceries, wet markets, and convenience stores is more important than ever,” Red Rosales points out. “Proximity to hospitals, churches, schools, and major roads and highways is downright essential, too.”

And to ensure the safety of all their residents, all BRIA communities follow strict health and sanitation protocols and government-mandated guidelines during these challenging times.

Indeed, the year 2021 is looking bright for local property developers. Those looking to invest in BRIA Homes’ affordable houses may view BRIA properties through 360 virtual tours that are available at the official BRIA website. For inquiries, interested buyers may message the official BRIA Facebook page or reserve a property through the BRIA online reservation page.

Finally, prospective homeowners may avail of BRIA’s rent-to-own option or apply for Pag-IBIG housing loans or bank loans.

BRIA Homes is a subsidiary of GOLDEN BRIA Holdings, Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country. BRIA Homes is primed to bring quality and affordable house and lot packages and condominium units closer to ordinary Filipino families. This is the goal that drives every single employee in the company, for which the ultimate fulfillment is seeing a client happily moving into BRIA’s homes.

