Bring holiday cheer to the table, Japanese style with Teriyaki Boy

Your Teriyaki Boy favorites are all available in feast trays this December! For your appetizer, choose between a 10-piece or 15-piece Gyoza Japanese feast tray which starts at Php 255, or the Kani Salad for Php 270.

Make sure that you also have your main course, Japanese style, with the Teriyaki Boy Chicken feast tray for Php 1,550, Tonkatsu for Php 1,280, Beef Teppanyaki for Php 1,235, Tori Karaage for Php 615, or the Gohan for Php 245.

These are all available for take-out and delivery via the Max’s Group hotline, teriyakiboy.com.ph, GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood. Prices above may change due to 12% VAT and delivery charges.

All Max’s Group deliveries can be ordered by calling 888-79000. To check stores that are open near your area, its operating hours, and to call directly to a certain store, visit maxsgroupdelivers.com.