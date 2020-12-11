Bring holiday cheer to the table, Japanese style with Teriyaki Boy

0 comment

Your Teriyaki Boy favorites are all available in feast trays this December! For your appetizer, choose between a 10-piece or 15-piece Gyoza Japanese feast tray which starts at Php 255, or the Kani Salad for Php 270.

Make sure that you also have your main course, Japanese style, with the Teriyaki Boy Chicken feast tray for Php 1,550, Tonkatsu for Php 1,280, Beef Teppanyaki for Php 1,235, Tori Karaage for Php 615, or the Gohan for Php 245.

These are all available for take-out and delivery via the Max’s Group hotline, teriyakiboy.com.ph, GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood. Prices above may change due to 12% VAT and delivery charges.

All Max’s Group deliveries can be ordered by calling 888-79000. To check stores that are open near your area, its operating hours, and to call directly to a certain store, visit maxsgroupdelivers.com.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

A healthy, holi-yay season from Jamba Juice

Team Orange 0 comments
Continue getting to a healthier place, even during the holiday season with Jamba Juice’s 16oz Holi-yay Trio – this includes your classic favorites (Razzmatazz, Mango-A-Go-Go, and Banana Berry) in one…

Christmas comfort food from Pancake House

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Snuggle with your loved ones and spread feel-good experiences with Pancake House’s Classic Pan Chicken® Holiday Bucket that only starts at Php 499 for five (5) pieces. Amp it up…

A classic Christmas celebration with Max’s Restaurant

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Max’s Group, the country’s largest casual dining group, is bringing the most delightful deals this Christmas season! These promos from your most well-loved brands are perfect for all your intimate…

Win Hanabishi Appliances in G na G with Sarah G Dance Challenge

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Dance your heart out to Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli’s latest music video for Hanabishi Appliances and get the chance to win awesome appliances and souvenir items signed by the Popstar Royalty. Cherish…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone