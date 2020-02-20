BTS debuts new single “ON” exclusively on TikTok

TikTok, the world’s leading destination for short-form mobile video with a mission to inspire creativity and bring joy, will exclusively pre-release a clip of the title song “ON” from BTS’ highly anticipated new album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: 7’.

Users will be able to enjoy the new song “ON” 12 hours ahead of the official release of the album, which will be exclusively available through TikTok. Worldwide BTS fans will not only be the first to enjoy a 30-second clip of the song but also create their TikTok videos with the music.

BTS officially joined TikTok on September 25, 2019, and soon claimed the world record for fastest time to reach one million followers, achieving a record time of 3 hours and 31 minutes. In the same week, TikTok also launched the band member j-hope’s ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ challenge in more than 40 countries and regions, reaching over 480 million views.

BTS is among a long line of renowned artists and entertainment stars who join the platform to share their creativity and joy along with hundreds of millions of users worldwide. At the 2020 Grammys Award on January 26, BTS became the first Korean boy band on stage.

