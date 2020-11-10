Bust out your moves and win P50,000 with the Solane Dance Challenge!

0 comment

Get your bodies moving, bust out your winning dance moves and get a chance to win P50,000 by joining the Solane Dance Challenge social media contest!

Participants may check out the Solane Dance Challenge, set to the new brand jingle, which is already uploaded on leading LPG provider Solane’s official Facebook Page.

Joining is easy! Participants who want to join the contest must form a dance crew and produce their own dance video following the exact choreography of the Solane Dance Challenge which was created by the dance crew Live, Love, Party. Each group must consist of 2-5 members only aged 12 years old and above and could be made up of friends, officemates or family members, making it the perfect opportunity for bonding moments amid the pandemic!

All entries must be submitted before November 27, 2020 and uploaded on the Facebook account of the team’s representative with the caption:

“Hi! We are (participants’ names or team name) from (participants’ city or town) and this is our #SolaneDanceChallengeOfficialEntry. Please like/love and share! Thank you! #SolaneDanceChallenge” 

Aside from uploading the video on Facebook, the representative must also fill up the registration form via https://www.solandancechallenge.com and  upload it on the said website to qualify. The video must be in MP4 format.

All entries will be judged based on the following criteria: 10% number of Facebook likes/reactions, 40% choreography (synchronization, skill, mastery), 30% creativity, and 20% overall impact for a total of 100%.
The team in first place will take home Php50,000 plus one (1) year free supply of 11kg of high-quality and safe Solane LPG and Solane freebies. The dance crew in second place will win Php30,000 plus six (6) months free supply of 11kg Solang LPG and Solane freebies, while the team in third place will take home Php10,000 plus six (6) months free supply of 11kg Solang LPG and Solane freebies. Other dance crews will also receive consolation prizes of Php 2,000 and Solane freebies per team.

Participants who wish to join purely for fun are free to post the dance challenge on any of these social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok using the hashtag, #SolaneDanceChallenge.

Don’t miss out on this chance to have fun with family and friends and show off your dance moves and creativity with the Solane Dance Challenge. To know more, visit https://www.solanedancechallenge.com/ or Solane’s official Facebook page https://web.facebook.com/solane.ph.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

realme PH launches new smart home devices, available at the brand’s 11.11 sale with promos of up to 42% off

Team Orange 0 comments
realme, your digital lifestyle companion, dares to leap to the next generation of technology by expanding its portfolio of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) and smart lifestyle devices. The new…

Agoda launches first ever 11.11 promotional campaign to help reboot tourism

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Agoda announced the launch of its first 11.11 Mega Sale promotional campaign, offering travelers up to 85% in discount by booking with thousands of Agoda properties in more than 10…

Lenovo’s AMD-powered ThinkPads elevate flexible working

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
The dynamics of the workplace has been constantly transforming to meet needs amid the challenges and restrictions posed by the current health crisis. Companies are moving away from on-premise IT…

3M and Philippine Business for Social Progress Donated PPE and Hygiene Kits to Ospital ng Maynila

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
3M and Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) recently donated 200 personal protective equipment, including hazmat suits, respirators, and face shields to Ospital ng Maynila. The set also included 200…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone