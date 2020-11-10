Bust out your moves and win P50,000 with the Solane Dance Challenge!

Get your bodies moving, bust out your winning dance moves and get a chance to win P50,000 by joining the Solane Dance Challenge social media contest!

Participants may check out the Solane Dance Challenge, set to the new brand jingle, which is already uploaded on leading LPG provider Solane’s official Facebook Page.

Joining is easy! Participants who want to join the contest must form a dance crew and produce their own dance video following the exact choreography of the Solane Dance Challenge which was created by the dance crew Live, Love, Party. Each group must consist of 2-5 members only aged 12 years old and above and could be made up of friends, officemates or family members, making it the perfect opportunity for bonding moments amid the pandemic!

All entries must be submitted before November 27, 2020 and uploaded on the Facebook account of the team’s representative with the caption:

“Hi! We are (participants’ names or team name) from (participants’ city or town) and this is our #SolaneDanceChallengeOfficialEntry. Please like/love and share! Thank you! #SolaneDanceChallenge”

Aside from uploading the video on Facebook, the representative must also fill up the registration form via https://www.solandancechallenge.com and upload it on the said website to qualify. The video must be in MP4 format.

All entries will be judged based on the following criteria: 10% number of Facebook likes/reactions, 40% choreography (synchronization, skill, mastery), 30% creativity, and 20% overall impact for a total of 100%.

The team in first place will take home Php50,000 plus one (1) year free supply of 11kg of high-quality and safe Solane LPG and Solane freebies. The dance crew in second place will win Php30,000 plus six (6) months free supply of 11kg Solang LPG and Solane freebies, while the team in third place will take home Php10,000 plus six (6) months free supply of 11kg Solang LPG and Solane freebies. Other dance crews will also receive consolation prizes of Php 2,000 and Solane freebies per team.

Participants who wish to join purely for fun are free to post the dance challenge on any of these social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok using the hashtag, #SolaneDanceChallenge.

Don’t miss out on this chance to have fun with family and friends and show off your dance moves and creativity with the Solane Dance Challenge. To know more, visit https://www.solanedancechallenge.com/ or Solane’s official Facebook page https://web.facebook.com/solane.ph.