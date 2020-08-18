Buy 1 Get 1 on Popeyes’ Spaghetti

Looking for a poppin’ lunch or mid-day snack? Well, you can now get not one, but two servings of Popeyes’ flavorful Spaghetti delivered straight to your door.

Great for sharing or indulging by yourself, Popeyes is offering the Buy One Get One Spaghetti promo for a tasty treat just in time for pay day. For only Php 55, you can enjoy Popeyes’ perfectly cooked pasta loaded with a meaty and flavorful spaghetti sauce, delicious cheese sauce, and grated cheese on top.

For your convenience, this promo is available for pick-up and delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph. You can also visit a Popeyes branch near you and order this special offer in ArcoVia City, Alabang Town Center, SM San Lazaro, NU Mall of Asia, Eastwood, SM Southmall, Alimall, Kroma Tower, and Robinsons Place Manila.

Hurry up and don’t miss out! The Buy One Get One Spaghetti promo is available until August 28. Customers can also avail of multiple orders in one transaction.