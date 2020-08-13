For This Weekend Only – Buy 1 Get 1 Pizza With Yellow Cab

Yep, you read that right! From August 14 to 16, have two of your favorite New York-style pizzas for the price of one with Yellow Cab’s most generous offer yet – the Crazy Pizza Sale! For every 12-inch pizza that you order, get another pizza of the same size and flavor, for FREE.

Starting at only P499, choose from a wide selection of Classic, Signature, and Legendary flavors, such as: the local favorite Hawaiian; iconic Pepperoni; protein-packed Manhattan Meatlovers; fresh Garden Special; light Roasted Garlic and Shrimp; sweet and tangy BBQ Chicken; flavorful #4 Cheese, or the bestselling New York’s Finest.

This crazy deal is available for dine-in, take-out, Curbside® pick-up, and delivery. Place your orders via our Metro Manila hotline at 8-789-9999, online at delivery.yellowcabpizza.com, or by calling the stores directly. Visit bit.ly/YCopenstores to check the complete list of open branches, and their respective business hours and contact numbers. Also available via GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

