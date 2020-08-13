For This Weekend Only – Buy 1 Get 1 Pizza With Yellow Cab

Yep, you read that right! From August 14 to 16, have two of your favorite New York-style pizzas for the price of one with Yellow Cab’s most generous offer yet – the Crazy Pizza Sale! For every 12-inch pizza that you order, get another pizza of the same size and flavor, for FREE.

Starting at only P499, choose from a wide selection of Classic, Signature, and Legendary flavors, such as: the local favorite Hawaiian; iconic Pepperoni; protein-packed Manhattan Meatlovers; fresh Garden Special; light Roasted Garlic and Shrimp; sweet and tangy BBQ Chicken; flavorful #4 Cheese, or the bestselling New York’s Finest.

This crazy deal is available for dine-in, take-out, Curbside® pick-up, and delivery. Place your orders via our Metro Manila hotline at 8-789-9999, online at delivery.yellowcabpizza.com, or by calling the stores directly. Visit bit.ly/YCopenstores to check the complete list of open branches, and their respective business hours and contact numbers. Also available via GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood.