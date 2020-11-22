Heart Evangelista. With her many talents and all that she has accomplished in and out of showbiz, perhaps unknown to many is that she’s also quite down to earth, with a sweet and soft spot for her loved ones. Even with all the uncertainties that we all are facing, Heart believes that there are many reasons why we must honor and celebrate our loved ones especially on their most special moments. Celebrating in a special way the important milestones in our and our loved ones’ lives – birthdays, anniversaries, or holiday get-togethers — is one way to show our love.

“I know we face very challenging times,” Evangelista says. “But, amid all of this, there’s always a reason for us to be grateful, to treasure and appreciate the times we get to spend with those we love—even if it’s just, say, a video call for example. Because it’s our family, our friendships, the memories that are truly precious. So, why not show your love by adding a special touch—a delightful treat—to these priceless moments?”

Thus, it comes as no surprise that Heart Evangelista is the newest endorser of Red Ribbon Cake Creations – the brand’s line of impressively delectable round cakes! Making every moment sweeter, every milestone more memorable & special, Red Ribbon Cake Creations is truly the heart of every Filipino’s special celebrations.

There’s Red Ribbon’s classic Black Forest — a luscious chocolate cherry-creamy masterpiece. With layers of decadent, moist chocolate fudge cake layered with fluffy cream and delectable chocolate cherry filling, topped with chocolate shavings and cherries.

Bursting with creamy caramel cake goodness, the newest addition to Red Ribbon’s Cake Creations line, Yema Caramel cake, is made from delectable chiffon cake layered with creamy, melt-in-your-mouth yema caramel icing and filling, garnished with toasted cashew nuts.

Last, but definitely not the least, is the Tiramisu Meltdown – made with choco chiffon, cream cheese, and just a hint of coffee flavor.

Indeed, as Heart Evangelista says, cherishing those special moments with loved ones is something we must learn to cultivate especially in times like these. And with Red Ribbon Cake Creations, we can truly make these occasions even more special!

Red Ribbon Cake Creations is available nationwide for take-out, call & pick up in Red Ribbon branches near you, or for delivery through the Red Ribbon Hotline #87777, and Red Ribbon RIA on Facebook Messenger. You can also order through GrabFood, foodpanda or LalaFood apps.