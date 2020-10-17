Fuel up and earn CLIQQ reward wallet credits that can be used for purchase at 7-Eleven

Gassing up at Caltex stations is now made more exciting this holiday season with the new rewards promo launched by Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), in partnership with 7-Eleven Philippines. Starting October 15, motorists fueling up at Caltex stations with 7-Eleven stores nationwide will earn e-stamps convertible to CLiQQ wallet credits.

Every one (1) liter fuel purchase of Caltex Diesel with Techron D, Caltex Silver with Techron, and Caltex Platinum with Techron will earn two (2) CLiQQ Rewards e-stamps credited to their 7-Eleven/CLIQQ rewards card. Customers need to present their rewards card to the Caltex attendant upon fuel purchase to receive an SMS from 7-Eleven indicating the number of e-stamps earned.

To redeem the collected e-stamps, cardholders simply need to convert them into wallet credits through the CLIQQ App. One e-stamp is equivalent to one CLiQQ wallet credit. CLiQQ Wallet credits are equivalent to PHP1.00 and may be used to purchase any physical merchandise at any 7-Eleven store.

Customers are entitled to a maximum of two fuel purchases per card per day with a maximum of 60 liters of fuel purchase per transaction. Caltex also allows a maximum of 500 liters of fuel purchase a month per card. Transactions made via cash, credit card, and Caltex StarCash cards are qualified for the promo.

“We’re always looking to find ways to show our appreciation and reward customer loyalty at Caltex and we’re thrilled to have 7-Eleven as a partner who also shares the same mindset,” CPI Country Chairman and General Manager, Louie Zhang said. “It is our aim to help our customers during these tough times and hopefully make this holiday season a little merrier for them.”

Chevron Philippines and Philippine Seven Corporation (PSC), local franchisor of 7-Eleven convenience store chain, have been in partnership since 2009 with 100 7-Eleven convenience stores located in Caltex retail sites nationwide.

7-Eleven aims to give value added offerings to its customers via this new promotional initiative with Caltex.

The rewards promo, with DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-106472 Series of 2020, will run until December 31, 2020. CLiQQ cardholders may redeem their rewards from October 15, 2020 to April 14, 2021. CLiQQ Rewards cards are also available for purchase at all 7-Eleven stores nationwide for Php 10.00 only.