Caltex and brand partners bolster fight against COVID-19 with more fuel discounts for frontliners and various donations

Caltex fuels, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), continues its support and appreciation to our frontliners thru donations and fuel discounts during this ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Until May 15, 2020, medical frontliners, uniformed personnel, local government unit (LGU) frontliners, and delivery partners are entitled to Php4.00 and Php2.00 per liter discount from their purchase of gasoline and diesel, respectively.

Caltex has also donated Php250,000 to the One Voice Pilipinas fund drive of its superstore partner, Landers. Under the program, every P1,000 donation will secure a week’s worth of food to a family in need. Landers continue to receive donations the Landers One Voice Pilipinas microsite.

Caltex employees also pooled their resources together and gave P170,000 the Kaya Natin! foundation. Kaya Natin! aids its volunteers in ferrying hospital workers from various pick up and drop off points in Metro Manila. This was in addition to the earlier donation made by the Caltex Makati Credit Cooperative to the foundation.

Two of Caltex’ branded marketers have also reached out to the frontliners with their respective donation drives. Northern Star Energy Corp. handed over Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that include N95 face masks, surgical masks and hazmat suits to the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center and the Ospital ng Santa Cruz in Zambales. They also extended help in 43 barangays in Ilocos Sur spearheaded by the retailer of Caltex Candon 3, by distributing live chickens and fresh milkfish to the residents.

William Tan Enterprises, Inc. donates ethyl alcohol to the frontliners and LGUs in Palawan, on the other hand, donated 30 containers of 70% disinfectant ethyl alcohol to the frontliners in Palawan which include various medical institutions, LGU, and uniformed personnel.

“We remain optimistic that we will all get through this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. As we all practice social distancing and personal isolation, our frontliners continue to fight the battle for us. To show our continued appreciation and support, we at CPI and our partners implemented fuel discounts for our frontliners. We have also initiated donation drives to affected families. Let us all stay indoors, stay safe and do our part to flatten the curve,” shares CPI Country Chairman Louie Zhang.

Chevron companies also made an earlier donation of almost P1 million to Philippine General Hospital Medical Foundation Inc., JAC Liner, Kaya Natin! Foundation, and Grab Philippines in support of the COVID-19 frontliners.

About 91% of Caltex stations remain operational amidst the ECQ implementented in certain areas nationwide. These stations adhere to the 1-meter physical distancing rule, and implement regular temperature checks and frequent cleaning of areas with high human touch points on top of the usual hygiene practices and standards.