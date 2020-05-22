Caltex opens more stations to serve returning cargo and public transport as economy slowly stirs

As the government allows more businesses to open, cargo and public transport are slowly returning to the country’s roads. Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), has been and will be more ready to continue to serve quality fuels to a nation getting back on its feet as it continues to expand its retail network, with the opening of eight (8) new service stations in areas vital to the country’s food supply chain.

Chevron recently opened two new Caltex stations in El Nido, Palawan. Palawan has one of the richest fishing grounds in the country, supplying Metro Manila with fresh seafood.

A new Caltex station also rose along Western Nautical Highway, Brgy. Puting Tubig, Calapan, Oriental Mindoro. The province takes pride in its agriculture industry, being one of the main producers of various crops and fruits in the country.

Chevron has also opened a retail site in Guagua, Pampanga, conveniently located along Duat, Pulungmasle and offers other facilities such as a milk tea shop, laundry service, payment center and clothing shop. Pampanga is a major producer of rice, corn, sugarcane and tilapia for Central Luzon.

Further north, Chevron also opened a retail site in Santiago-Tuguegaro Rd., Quezon, Isabela — another known main crop producer. Isabela is hailed as the rice and corn granary of Luzon.

Another Caltex station to open in Luzon is located in Legaspi City-Tiwi Coastal Rd., Rawis, Albay. The province is famous for its rich abaca manufacturing economy as well as its fishing villages as the primary source of livelihood.

Two stations opened in Leyte, one along the Diversion Road and the other along the busy National Highway in MacArthur. The first station serves the residents of Barangay Caibaan, Tacloban City and its surrounding communities while the second station serves the areas near and around the highway. Leyte is a major producer of rice, coconut and sugarcane in the Visayan region.

“We understand the needs of businesses for easily accessible and quality fuels in order to efficiently transport goods and get local economies going. We are confident that these new stations will be able to help fulfill those needs,” shares Mr. Louie Zhang, General Manager for Products and Country Chairman, CPI.

The Philippine agriculture and fisheries sector accounts for 10% of the GDP. It also employs more than half the country’s labor force. The industry is one of the few trades available for many Filipinos living in remote, less-affluent regions. Having the fuel to make the journey to sell their produce is vital to the economic survival of these communities.

All eight new stations carry Caltex’s brand of high-quality Euro 4 fuel products such as Platinum with Techron, Silver with Techron and Diesel with TechronD, and lubricants.

Motorists can find the nearest Caltex station using the Caltex Locator app, available on both Google Play and App Store. Find out more about Caltex at http://caltex.com.