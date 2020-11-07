Caltex partners with PayMaya for safer cashless payments amid COVID-19 pandemic

0 comment

Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), partners with digital financial services leader PayMaya to provide motorists with safer cashless payment options when buying fuel, lubricants, and other products and services in select Caltex stations nationwide.

Through this tie-up, Caltex can now accept credit, debit, and prepaid card payment options for VISA, Mastercard, and JCB cardholders, as well as e-wallet accounts such as PayMaya QR through the PayMaya One Point-of-Sale (POS) Android device.

As the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic remains across the country, Caltex continues to prioritize the safety of Filipino motorists by harnessing the power of contactless payment technology.

We continue to employ strict safety measures in all our retail stations as we transition to the ‘new normal’. This initiative with PayMaya is one more way of showing that we value the safety of both our customers and frontline workers, as we continue to provide premium quality clean fuels from Caltex,” says CPI Country Chairman Louie Zhang.

The initiative with PayMaya also shows Caltex’s commitment in finding innovative ways to provide convenience to its customers.

Customers can now enjoy the benefit of having more payment options in our Caltex stations. They can pay with their VISA and Mastercard bank cards, Bancnet, WeChat, and PayMaya QR when they avail Caltex fuels and other products,” added Zhang.

PayMaya is the leading digital financial services company in the Philippines uniquely offering end-to-end payment ecosystem solution across enterprises, consumers, government, and agent network. On the enterprise side, it provides cashless convenience to millions of Filipinos, through its widest deployment of digital payments acceptance solutions to everyday merchants across the country.

As we enable the entire transportation chain with contactless payment solutions for the benefit of motorists and the riding public, petroleum providers like Caltex play a role in keeping everyone safe even while on the road. We are excited to work with Caltex in elevating the experience of their customers,” PayMaya President Shailesh Baidwan said.

On top of safety and convenience, motorists can also enjoy up to 100% cashback when they scan-to-pay using their PayMaya app at select Caltex station. Robinson’s Rewards and MVP Rewards will also be integrated with PayMaya soon, allowing motorists to earn reward points that they can use for purchases.

The PayMaya One POS terminals are now available in the following Caltex retail stations across Luzon and Visayas. It will also be deployed in more Caltex stations nationwide in the coming months.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Nokia Phones Lead the Trust Rankings

Team Orange 0 comments
HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, leads the Counterpoint Research 2020 trust rankings based on the four pillars of software, security updates, build quality, and devices recommended for enterprises.…

KEYANA gets vulnerable with new single “SCORPIO”; Premiering now on NME Asia

Team Orange 0 comments Music
R&B starlet, KEYANA, lets her walls down with new single “SCORPIO”. Transforming vulnerability into strength, the 17-year-old confronts her past and realigns her perspective on relationships. The music video, which…

Absolut celebrates the LGBTQ+ community with Philippine launch of Absolut Rainbow Edition

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Although June is now known all over the world as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, celebrating the LGBTQ+ identity and community doesn’t necessarily have to be restricted to a certain time of…

AirAsia supports mandatory use of Traze App for air travellers

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Starting 28 November 2020, AirAsia Philippines (Z2) guests will be required to use Traze app, a nationwide and unified automated contact tracing application designed by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone