Caltex partners with PayMaya for safer cashless payments amid COVID-19 pandemic

Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), partners with digital financial services leader PayMaya to provide motorists with safer cashless payment options when buying fuel, lubricants, and other products and services in select Caltex stations nationwide.

Through this tie-up, Caltex can now accept credit, debit, and prepaid card payment options for VISA, Mastercard, and JCB cardholders, as well as e-wallet accounts such as PayMaya QR through the PayMaya One Point-of-Sale (POS) Android device.

As the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic remains across the country, Caltex continues to prioritize the safety of Filipino motorists by harnessing the power of contactless payment technology.

“We continue to employ strict safety measures in all our retail stations as we transition to the ‘new normal’. This initiative with PayMaya is one more way of showing that we value the safety of both our customers and frontline workers, as we continue to provide premium quality clean fuels from Caltex,” says CPI Country Chairman Louie Zhang.

The initiative with PayMaya also shows Caltex’s commitment in finding innovative ways to provide convenience to its customers.

“Customers can now enjoy the benefit of having more payment options in our Caltex stations. They can pay with their VISA and Mastercard bank cards, Bancnet, WeChat, and PayMaya QR when they avail Caltex fuels and other products,” added Zhang.

PayMaya is the leading digital financial services company in the Philippines uniquely offering end-to-end payment ecosystem solution across enterprises, consumers, government, and agent network. On the enterprise side, it provides cashless convenience to millions of Filipinos, through its widest deployment of digital payments acceptance solutions to everyday merchants across the country.

“As we enable the entire transportation chain with contactless payment solutions for the benefit of motorists and the riding public, petroleum providers like Caltex play a role in keeping everyone safe even while on the road. We are excited to work with Caltex in elevating the experience of their customers,” PayMaya President Shailesh Baidwan said.

On top of safety and convenience, motorists can also enjoy up to 100% cashback when they scan-to-pay using their PayMaya app at select Caltex station. Robinson’s Rewards and MVP Rewards will also be integrated with PayMaya soon, allowing motorists to earn reward points that they can use for purchases.

The PayMaya One POS terminals are now available in the following Caltex retail stations across Luzon and Visayas. It will also be deployed in more Caltex stations nationwide in the coming months.