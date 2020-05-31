Camila Cabello joins Mastercard Roster Creating Digital Priceless Experiences

From intimate acoustic sessions with Camila Cabello featuring new renditions of her hit music to two-time Grand Slam™ winner Naomi Osaka serving up a family favorite recipe to a question and answer session hosted by rugby legend Bryan Habana, Mastercard is partnering with its global ambassadors to craft unique experiences for at-home enjoyment. The company is taking its expertise in building physical events and bringing them online in a series of global Digital Priceless Experiences, at a time when connecting to our passions – like music, sports and culinary – is more important than ever.

“At Mastercard, through our long-established Priceless experiences platform, we have both an opportunity and a responsibility to continue connecting consumers with their passions,” said Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer, Mastercard. “We are adapting our traditional sponsorships, leveraging our partnerships and creating new, digital ways of bringing once-in-a-lifetime moments into people’s homes.”

Experiences span the globe and passion areas, all featured on Mastercard’s experiential lifestyle hub Priceless.com. People can enjoy intimate acoustic musical performances, gameplay insights from the pros, private cooking lessons from celebrity chefs, training sessions with renowned fitness experts, behind-the-scenes tours of some of the world’s most famed destinations, and more. Visitors can also access additional exclusive content from celebrities, experts and ambassadors on the site.

“This is Mastercard’s way of doing what we can to help keep people’s spirits up and their passions alive while they’re spending more time than ever at home looking for entertainment and inspiration on their mobile devices,” said Rustom Dastoor, senior vice president, Marketing and Communications, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.

“As priceless.com is accessible from 90+ countries and supports multiple languages, including simplified and traditional Chinese, we look forward to giving unparalleled access to some of the world’s top entertainers, athletes and culinary stars, to Mastercard cardholders no matter where they are in the world.”

Visitors can travel the globe virtually to:

Arts & Culture: Visit Spain’s Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza and learn the intricate stories behind some of the museum’s masterpieces.

Culinary: Learn how to throw the ultimate online party from Sommelier Belinda Chang; take virtual cooking lessons from Chef JJ Johnson; turn your pantry staples into a gourmet meal with Chef Bryan Voltaggio; take a virtual cooking class with Michelin-starred chefs from across Europe through JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs.

Music: Unwind during intimate, at-home acoustic sessions with GRAMMY Award® nominated singer/songwriter Camila Cabello sharing new renditions of her hit music, kicking off on May 27th.

Sports: Up your game with golf tips from pros including Ian Poulter, Justin Rose and Annika Sorenstam; and get baseball pointers from former MLB® pitcher Tim Wakefield. Around the globe, future experiences will include those with Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram, Indian tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, New Zealand rugby legend Dan Carter, South African rugby legend Bryan Habana, Norwegian footballer Ada Hegerberg, Japanese rugby star Michael Leitch, tennis star and two-time Grand Slam™ winner Naomi Osaka and English footballer Alex Scott.

Some experiences are livestreamed and available to the general public while others are reserved for Mastercard cardholders and partners. Most are currently available free of charge during this time. Digital Priceless Experiences are also available to Mastercard partners through API solutions. For more information on Digital Priceless Experiences, including replays of previous events or to participate in an upcoming experience, visit Priceless.com.*

What partners have to say:

Naomi Osaka: “Connecting with people all over the world is so important to me as I have friends, family and fans in so many countries. In a time when we’re finding motivation and inspiration in different places, it’s cool to be partnering with Mastercard off the court and share something from my home with others.”

Pernille Harder: “‘I’m excited to partner up with Mastercard in supporting a good cause and connect with cardholders around the world during these rather difficult times. It’s important that we share experiences and encourage each other to make the most of ourselves and the time we have at home.”

Sam Kerr: “Mastercard continues to connect with people all around the world even when they’ve been encouraged to stay at home. I’m thankful to be partnered with Mastercard.”

Alex Scott: “Right now is a difficult time for everyone and I’m hoping that by partnering with Mastercard I can provide people with some momentary relief and provide ways for them to connect to the things they love while needing to stay apart.”

Annika Sorenstam: “If you’re a cardholder, go to priceless.com and check out all the amazing experiences Mastercard is creating during these tough times. I’m excited to be part of such a great program.”

* Some experiences have limited space and require signing up on Priceless.com to secure your spot. Mastercard may substitute certain events in its discretion.