Capture every style with the realme 7i on October 21

realme Philippines, the top 2 smartphone brand in the country will complete its latest 7 Series with the realme 7i. Designed to be the companion of every Filipino trendsetter and go-getter, the realme 7i sports a new stylish mirror design inspired by nature, a quad-camera set-up headlined by a 64MP sensor, a large display with 90Hz refresh rate, and a large-capacity battery of 5,000mAh with 18W Fast Charge technology. The launch of the new 7 series device will be live-streamed on realme Philippines’ official Facebook page and YouTube Channel on October 21 at 6:00 p.m.

Young, artsy Filipinos who have been wanting to try photography can start with realme 7i’s quad-camera module which features four different lenses — a 64MP primary camera, a 119° ultra-wide lens, a macro lens and a B&W portrait lens. Its 16MP selfie camera developed for different skin types, face shapes and features allows users to take more accurate and natural-looking selfies. It is powered by a Sony IMX471 sensor that supports AI beauty, Bokeh Effect and HDR and EIS Stabilization. realme 7i’s powerful camera also has built-in filters, namely the Cyberpunk, Flamingo and Modern Gold which let users switch to different stylish night scenes with just one tap. With these superb camera features, users can take stunning selfies and elevate the curation of their Instagram feed!

For a high maintenance daily schedule of young Filipino go-getters, a phone battery that drains easily and takes too long to charge just won’t do. An all-day use and fast-charging battery is more appropriate — much like realme 7i’s 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charge technology. realme 7i’s large-capacity battery can last up to 20 hours of movie time and 88.5 hours of song streaming, and will only need less than two hours to fully charge.

After a long day of online school, work or chores, it’s time to catch up with friends through mobile gaming while video conferencing or have a ‘me’ time watching favorite TV series or movies. Nothing beats curling up on the bed after a long day, especially during this rainy season. With realme 7i’s 90Hz refresh rate, videos play smoother and faster and video game details look finer and sharper without lag. With a faster display response time, the screen can register and respond to touch quickly — a factor especially important for fast-paced games. Binge-watching and casual gaming experience are also elevated with realme 7i’s 6.5 inches screen display.

The top 2 smartphone brand in the country is doing an extra special realme 7i launch for its Filipino fans. A very special guest will be headlining the realme 7i launch! To find out who the latest realme squad member is and to get first dibs on exciting promos and prizes, realme fans are encouraged to join the Facebook live-stream launch on Wednesday, October 21, 6 p.m.