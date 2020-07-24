Capture flawless selfies any time of the day with the vivo V19 Neo

Have you ever been in a situation wherein you’re “dressed to the nines” and fully made up for an epic night only to be disappointed because you can’t seem to capture a stunning selfie due to the lack of lighting? It’s a frustrating scenario to be in, especially now when you just want to look and feel good despite being stuck at home—that is unless you have proper lighting setups installed.

Luckily, with the vivo V19 Neo, you need not worry about proper lighting and perfect timing to capture the best version of yourself. With the midrange smartphone’s super night selfie, AI Makeup, and Pose master features, anytime is the perfect time to take a selfie.

V19 Neo Flawless Selfies with actress Chie Filomeno

Super Night mode

For the latest addition to their “V” series, leading global technology company, vivo, added a super night selfie mode which contains advanced noise reduction technology that helps maximize its high definition 32MP selfie camera in low-light settings. With the super night selfie mode, users can capture every detail to produce photos that fully embody their beauty, even when it’s already dark.

AI Makeup and Pose master

If the v19 Neo can produce magnificent photos in low-light, what more if you decide to shoot with sunlight. Throw in the smartphone’s AI Makeup feature and you’re bound to look as if you’ve diligently been doing the “10 step Korean skin care routine” since the quarantine started.

And if you’re out of ideas, you can “pose easy” knowing that the smartphone’s AI Pose Master has got your back. The built-in camera feature helps you think of creative ways to take selfies and further highlight your style.

So what are you waiting for? Schedule your own private photoshoot any time of the day with the vivo V19 Neo, available in Crystal White and Admiral Blue colorways for only P17,999 at authorized vivo stores nationwide.

