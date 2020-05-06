Cardinal Cakes lets you continue celebrating life amid health crisis

Cardinal Cakes’ rich and decadent Dark Chocolate Cake

Living life is about celebrating the special moments. Let’s continue honoring our happy occasions in fun and extraordinary ways at home. Cardinal Cakes brings us back to those carefree days, when the streets were filled with joy and smiles were all around. Now more than ever, Cardinal Cakes celebrate the special ways that connect us.

Their cakes hark back to those days, like the rich and decadent Dark Chocolate Cake, the delectable Walnut Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting, and the sublime and luxurious Red Velvet Cake.

Cardinal Cakes deliver right to your doorsteps via GrabFood or Lalamove. Fuss-free and hassle-free, so you can concentrate on the precious moments full of love and laughter. Never miss out on enjoying a joyful and safe celebration with your family at home.

To order, please contact 0905-420-4030 or 8821-0057. You can also reach Cardinal Cakes via Facebook Messenger at m.me/CardinalCuisine. Keep up to date with Cardinal Cakes’ latest offering by following them on @CardinalCuisine on Facebook and Instagram.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

