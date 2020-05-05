Careline and Andrea Brilliantes show support to PGH frontliners

To boost the morale and help keep healthcare frontliners safe while on duty, Careline Cosmetics, together with Andrea Blythe Brilliantes, donated protective personal equipment (PPEs) and self-care kits to the medical staff at Philippine General Hospital (PGH).

In an Instagram post, Andrea said, “Thank you to all frontliners out there who continue to fight for all of us in this pandemic. I hope these PPE suits will help keep our dear frontliners in PGH safe. Maraming maraming salamat po.”

Careline is also holding the Sale for a Cause to help provide the needs of PGH. Customers can enjoy five percent off on Careline and Blythe bundles. For every bundle sold, a hygiene kit will be donated to the hospital.

Careline bundles on sale include Eye Favorites (P712.5), Multi-Tasking Favorites (P969), all shades of Soft Suede Lipstick (P940.5), all shades of Multi Pot (P470.25), all shades of Multi Sticks (P1,852.50), Lip & Cheek Tint (P451.25), all shades of Oil Control Blush (P722) and all shades of Shadow Palette (P470.25).

Meanwhile, Blythe bundles include Blythe’s Favorites (P1,292), all shades of Majestic Matte Lipstick (P627), all shades of Stellar Satin Lipstick (P627), all shades of Perfect Brow Trio (P755.25), all shades of Starlight Eyes (P555.75)

Sale is exclusively available until May 15 at Carelines Lazada online store (https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/careline/ShoptoSave). Add new make-up products to your collection and give back to our medical front liners with Sale for a Cause!