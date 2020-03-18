Caritas Manila to provide Ligtas COVID-19 Kits to poor families in Metro Manila

President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Luzon under Enhanced Community Quarantine (Lockdown) from March 17 to April 12 suspending all means of public transportation.

Everyone is advised to stay inside their homes as the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases intensify its efforts to identify and isolate confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Many poor families in Metro Manila, even before the declaration of the Community Quarantine, are already unable to purchase food and basic protection needs against COVID-19. More than the virus, they’re afraid that the lockdown will deprive them of livelihood.

We won’t last a month here. We won’t even last a few days if my husband doesn’t earn a living,” a woman living in Baseco, Tondo Manla said in an interview.

In response to this crisis, Caritas Manila, the lead social service arm of the Archdiocese of Manila, launched the LIGTAS COVID-19 campaign. This aims to provide Caritas Ligtas COVID-19 kits and Caritas Manna food bags to 6,000 poor families in Metro Manila.

The 2000 Pesos Caritas LIGTAS COVID-19 kit for a family of 5 includes:

1 liter of 70% ethyl alcohol
5 handy bottles of 30 ml alcohol
5 washable face masks
1 liter of antibacterial liquid soap
1 box of 100 tablets of vitamin C with zinc
A pair of reusable gloves
1 liter of liquid bleach
3 pieces of cleaning cloth
Eco bag
The 700 Pesos worth of Caritas Manna bag to the family contains:
5 kilos of rice
munggo beans
9 assorted canned goods
2 packs of Caritas Margins kalabasa/malunggay noodles
1/4 pack of sugar and salt
Eco bag

Joining this campaign is now made even easier with GCash. Simply scan the QR code below in your GCash app and you can donate as low as 1 peso to help protect the poor from COVID-19.

The crisis has affected our country and there is no other way to #FightCOVID19 than to live out the Filipino spirit of Bayanihan. No one should be left behind.

For more information about Caritas Manila and its campaigns please go to www.caritasmanila.org.ph or contact 0917-5955083.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

