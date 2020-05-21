Casa de Memoria auctions to benefit Sta. Ana Hospital quarantine facility

Palacio de Memoria‘s auction house, Casa de Memoria or simply the Casa, will be donating  proceeds of its special auctions, Primero and Segundo, to the Sta. Ana Hospital Manila for the construction of its emergency quarantine facility (EQF).

The EQF for Sta. Ana Hospital Manila, designed by WTA Architecture and Design Studio, can accommodate 15 beds, a testing box, sanitation and disinfection areas, and a nurse’s lounge. The facility can help increase the capacity of the hospital for caring for COVID-19 patients and placing them under quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus to the community.

Despite the hardship and setbacks, the ongoing pandemic is an opportune moment for all of us to come together and help each other in any way that we can. This is our way of helping the country with its COVID-19 response,” said Palacio de Memoria general manager Camille Lhuillier.

To celebrate the Lhuillier-managed auction house’s fourth anniversary, these exciting auctions, entitled Primero and Segundo, will showcase a curated selection of some of history’s most beautiful artworks, antiquities, and heirlooms.

The auctions will be held virtually at www.casadememoria.com, powered by Invaluable, on May 30 and 31, 2020, both at 2pm.

