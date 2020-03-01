Casa de Memoria to hold auction with fine European antiquities

Palacio de Memoria’s auction house, Casa de Memoria, or simply the Casa, will be holding Primero, an auction that will feature a curated selection of rare Euro-Filipino treasures, on March 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Palacio de Memoria, 95 Roxas Boulevard, Parañaque City.

Among the coveted antiquities to be sold is the rare map, “Islas Filipinas,” by mapmakers Francisco Coello and Antonio Morata. Other auction items include a collection of decorative art, silver, crystals, memorabilia, and ivory with ethical provenance.

Photo shows Gallé Vase by French glass artist Émile Gallé.