Casino Filipino, RED Entertainment, Village Pipol join forces for VP Choice Awards 2019

VP Choice Awards (VPCA), the most-awaited night of the year, is finally happening on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Casino Filipino Manila Bay. In fact, this will be the biggest gathering of celebrities, brands, and online personalities.

Presented by Casino Filipino and produced by Red Entertainment and Village Pipol Magazine aims to honor the best in these three industries — travel, lifestyle, and entertainment. All winners will be chosen through online votes (50%), editorial team deliberation (30%), and panel of experts (20%). With 50 awards at stake and more than 300 nominees, expect nothing but a night filled of glitz, glamour, and appreciation.

VP Choice Awards is an award-giving body, which gives recognition to the brightest stars in showbiz industry, to brands who excel in their field, and to deserving individuals who show brilliance in their craft.

 

The event is hosted by Jin Macapagal and Ashley Ortega, with live performances by Lady Gagita, Ming Torayno, Yuki Ito, and XOXO. Moreover, catch the red carpet interview by JV Cruz through Facebook and YouTube live.


Who will reign prime and supreme? Find out this year’s winners of VP Choice Awards on Thursday.

For more information, follow VP Choice Awards Facebook page or visit the http://www.vpchoiceawards.com/

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

